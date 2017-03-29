News By Tag
Company introduces Removable Media Data Recovery software to recover lost data
Removable Media Data Recovery software facilitates users to restore missing file and folders from USB storage media.
Removable Media Data Recovery software provides facility to recover lost data in major data loss conditions such as accidental file deletion, improper device handling, power failure, virus infected USB drive, formatted or reformatted drive and other similar data loss conditions. Software provides flexibility to support all digital media brands such as SanDisk, Transcend, Kingston, Sony, Samsung, Toshiba and many more.
Software features:
1. Software provides facility to recover missing or deleted data from corrupted removable media storage device.
2. Allows users to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.
3. Software provides data preview facility to view all lost data before actual data recovery.
4. Software provides facility to recover lost files from all major branded removable storage media drives.
5. No technical guidance required to operate the program.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.usbflashdriverecovery.org
Email: support@usbflashdriverecovery.org
Contact
USBFlashDriveRecovery.org
***@usbflashdriverecovery.org
