Pub at Widows Walk Golf Course Undergoes Transformation

North River Grille at Widows Walk Golf Course in Scituate, Massachusetts Offers Fine Food and Fore!

North River Grille proprietors Mary Cadigan (left) and Mary Quattrucci (right).

-- On any fine day during the regular golf season, you might pop into the pub at Widows Walk Golf Course to grab a cold beer and a hot dog on the turn and then be on your way. Golfer's in this coastal community are in for a treat this season, as the pub at Widows Walk has undergone quite a transformation.The town-owned golf course facility, has (two) new tenants who have a passion for the dining experience and a dedication to the community of Scituate. The North River Grille at Widows Walk (formerly known as "The Pub at Widows Walk") is a full-service pub and event space, situated on beautiful Widows Walk Golf course and features panoramic views of the 18-hole course and the North River.The restaurant is owned and operated by Twin Marys, LLC – a corporation formed by owners/operators, Mary Cadigan and Mary Quattrucci. The Mary's have partnered with a combined 50 years of experience in the service industry. A Johnson & Wales University grad, Mary Cadigan brings a fresh spin on American fare to the establishment, along with a seasoned and successful management background, having most recently moved on from her 15-year career managing the Greater Boston retail stores for 7-Eleven, Inc. to pursue her new venture at The North River Grille.Twin Marys, LLC partner, Mary Quattrucci, is a familiar face to patrons of the golf course, as having served the community in the former pub since 2014. "I am looking forward to seeing the reactions of our golfers who have been coming in seasonally over the years – they will be pleasantly surprised with the renovations we have done, including the expansion of the new bar area," Quattrucci states.The Mary's hope to create a dining destination in The North River Grille with a fully renovated dining room, new bar and high top seating area, and a creative new menu featuring a specialty drink menu dedicated to former golfers who are memorialized throughout the 18-hole golf course. "We felt that it was important to honor those who have a vested interest in Widows Walk and our community. We look forward to providing a great place to rest, have a meal – and hope to continue to cultivate relationships with those who value our community along the way," states Cadigan.The North River Grille, slated to open Friday, April 7, will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner Mondays - Saturdays, as well as brunch and dinner on Sundays. The new restaurant will also feature a "Turn Around" Menu which includes a bagged lunch for golfers who can call in their order from the course.