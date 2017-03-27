News By Tag
A Breakthrough in Password Security & Management
Common sense and internet safety protocols suggest users create and use a unique, complex password for each site they log into.
Unfortunately, this also makes them virtually impossible for users to remember—and while that very fact has inspired a number of password management software companies, a recent study (http://devd.me/
The newly launched WordCrypt is the first hacker-free method to manage user passwords anonymously, and it's absolutely free at WordCrypt.com. There's no registration, no login, and no user database. Since WordCrypt itself tracks and stores no user data, there's no way for its users' passwords or other personal information to be stolen.
WordCrypt.com features an online password generator as well as a downloadable module for websites to install that provides a secure popup window option at login – both for free. The way it works is ingeniously simple (https://youtu.be/
"Come back in five minutes or five years," says CryptApps founder Jim Lucas, "use your same secret phrase and number, and WordCrypt will generate that same unique, complex password just for you."
Lucas, a former network engineer (CNE, MCSE) living in Florida, was born abroad and raised in Austria, India, Venezuela, Argentina, Denmark, Turkey, China, Canada and the Philippines as the son of an American diplomat and cryptographer. A citizen of the world, his background mimics life online, where users are connected to the international community—and vulnerable to worldwide threats.
WordCrypt is up and fully operational, and the company plans to continue to develop an entire suite of cryptographic programs. "We take internet safety very seriously," Lucas says. "Like everybody else, our personal information and private lives depends on it."
Media Contact
Jim Lucas, CEO
CryptApps
239-935-7859
***@cryptapps.com
