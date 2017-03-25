Modular, dynamic lighting system lends an artistic quality to GVSU's Technology Center

Grand Valley State University Installs Lellan's DigitalCanvas to Infuse Color, Light and Motion into its Tech Center Space

GVSU TechShowcase

Contact

Lellan, Inc.

Richard Wimmer

***@lellan.com Lellan, Inc.Richard Wimmer

End

-- As architects and designers seek new ways to transform and create impactful, artistic interior spaces, Lellan Inc., a Silicon Valley based lighting and technology company, has answered the call with its development of an easily controllable, modular lighting system capable of infusing any space with color, light and motion.The DigitalCanvas adds an artistic lighting element to various interior spaces by using LEDs to broadcast dynamic colors, light and motion and will be used in commercial applications like universities, hospitals, retail establishments, corporate lobbies and interior spaces, restaurants, hotels and lounges.The building block of the DigitalCanvas system is the SmartTile, which can be configured to create any size DigitalCanvas™consisting of one to 240 SmartTiles. The SmartTiles can be laid out in any arrangement, spacing or orientation to broadcast videos with cohesive effect. The DigitalCanvas™is easily installed and controlled with any wireless device or PC without the need for a complicated control system or excessive cabling."We set out to create a simple, modular system that designers and both small and large business owners alike could use to impact their interior environment. The DigitalCanvas can be used in numerous ways – to add an artistic element, for branding and advertising purposes, way-finding in a building or simply to amuse and entertain people inhabiting a space", said Richard Wimmer, CEO.Recently Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, was looking for a way to highlight their innovative product showcase of emerging technologies and they saw Lellan's DigitalCanvas as the perfect complement to their space.Eric Kunnen, Associate Director of eLearning and Emerging Technologies, comments, "Part of selling a service or sharing an experience is in attracting. In searching for a colorful ambient lighting solution to serve as an attention piece for the Atomic Object Technology Showcase located in the Mary Idema Pew Library Learning and Information Commons at Grand Valley State University, I found a variety of products that required a substantial investment in resources. The DigitalCanvas from Lellan provided a wonderfully elegant solution that fit our space perfectly. Installation was a breeze and we are now keeping the excitement going by changing up the display on a regular basis. Looking into the future, we see the Lellan Digital Canvas as an effective way to garner excitement and innovation in the showcase!"The Lellan DigitalCanvas is currently available in the U.S. market and will soon be available globally.Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Lellan is a leader in intelligent lighting solutions and control systems that transform creative visions into extraordinary lighting experiences. Lellan's dynamic DigitalCanvas provides elegance for designers and architects charged with bringing unique and memorable lighting concepts to the commercial, retail, entertainment, and hospitality industries.