Industry News





Lellan DigitalCanvas showcased by TechShop San Jose as part of Artist-in-Residence Program

Dynamic tiles of color, light and motion make a bold, artistic statement in shared space
 
 
Degage TechShop PR
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Richard Wimmer, co-founder of Lellan, is the currently featured Artist-in-Residence at TechShop San Jose and the recently released Dégagé artistic lighting piece is now featured in the space.

Dégagé, part of Lellan's DigitalCanvas product line is a pre-configured, pre-mounted piece of digital art that adds a dynamic lighting element to interior spaces by using LEDs to broadcast lively colors, light and motion and is perfect for bringing a space to life. With the DigitalCanvas, inhabitants of the shared space are able to change the content with the touch of a button.

"Lellan was founded on the notion that people and businesses should be able to change their interior environment to suit their personality and moods as easily as we customize our smartphones", says Wimmer. And Lellan has created a way to do just that by combining IoT, web and lighting technologies to create a modular, integrated system that is easily installed and controlled.


About Lellan, Inc.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Lellan is a leader in intelligent lighting solutions and control systems that transform creative visions into extraordinary lighting experiences. Lellan's dynamic DigitalCanvas provides elegance for designers and architects charged with bringing unique and memorable lighting concepts to the commercial, retail, entertainment, and hospitality industries.

https://www.lellan.com

