Google AdWords PPC Optimization – Best Performing Ad Text Formats

Google AdWords Optimization - Use Best Performing Ad Text Formats

For Google AdWords Pay-Per-Click campaigns you can improve your ad's performance, increase your click-through rates and conversions (leads, sales, etc.) by using the proper format for best performance. One PPC ad optimization technique is to vary text position to find the optimum location. In this article we show how a simple change of text position within a PPC ad can have dramatic effects.Lead with BenefitsOne technique that has been shown to work is to lead with your benefits. The readers of your Google AdWords ads want to know WIIFM - What's In It For Me? Whatever the main benefits of your product or service: be they faster, smaller, lighter, or cheaper - lead with them in your ads. In our test case of a Green Taxi service in Michigan, a simple flip of text position produced a dramatic effect on the ad's conversion rate and cost per conversion (see Figure 1).ConclusionYou can boost your click-through rates (CTRs) and conversion rates (CR) by using the proper ad format for best performance.