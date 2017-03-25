News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Google AdWords PPC Optimization – Best Performing Ad Text Formats
For Google AdWords Pay-Per-Click campaigns you can improve your ad's performance, increase your click-through rates and conversions (leads, sales, etc.) by using the proper format for best performance.
Lead with Benefits
One technique that has been shown to work is to lead with your benefits. The readers of your Google AdWords ads want to know WIIFM - What's In It For Me? Whatever the main benefits of your product or service: be they faster, smaller, lighter, or cheaper - lead with them in your ads. In our test case of a Green Taxi service in Michigan, a simple flip of text position produced a dramatic effect on the ad's conversion rate and cost per conversion (see Figure 1).
Conclusion
You can boost your click-through rates (CTRs) and conversion rates (CR) by using the proper ad format for best performance.
Click here for full article with examples and illustrations:
http://www.websiteoptimization.com/
About Website Optimization:
Website Optimization provides services and techniques to improve web site performance:
Contact
Matthew Hockin
***@interactivemarketinginc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse