News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fairburn Heating passes independent SafeContractor assessment
The accreditation process includes an independent assessment by a SafeContractor auditor and requires reaccreditation every time membership is renewed. Craig Carr, Managing Director of Fairburn Heating Solutions said "As more and more businesses look for independent reassurance that their contractors have good standards of health and safety, it made sense to apply to join the leading scheme in the UK. SafeContractor accreditation will ensure a uniform standard across the business".
SafeContractor helps organisations reduce risk associated with health and safety, maintain their contractor base and find new pre-approved contractors when required. Gemma Archibald, Director of Alcumus SafeContractor commented "More companies need to understand the importance of adopting good risk management in the way that Fairburn Heating Solutions has done."
As Craig says "It's just one more reason why it makes sense to use the expert services of Fairburn Heating Solutions to design, install and maintain your process heating systems."
Fairburn believe that your industrial heating system should never be the cause of downtime in your production facilities. Our excellent service, delivered by experienced staff, means our blue chip client retention rate is 100%. To find out how your manufacturing process could benefit please call us on 01886 887 709, email us on totalsolutions@
Contact
Craig Carr, Fairburn MD
Gill Hutchinson, Aardvark Marketing Director
***@fairburn-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse