News By Tag
* Dog
* Trainer
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pet Professional Guild debuts event app for 2017 Orlando summit
App will provide convention attendees with an easily accessible and up-to-date interactive experience.
To view the app, attendees simply have to download the free Zwoor Event app from iTunes or Android Marketplace, and add the PPG summit via the event code provided on registration. The QR codes are also available on PPG's website. Feedback has thus far been very positive from attendees who are enjoying planning their optimal, individual summit experience.
"At PPG, we are always looking for ways to offer added value and expand on the array of benefits we already provide, and the summit app is an ideal way to do just that," said PPG president, Niki Tudge. "By adding the app to what is an outstanding educational and networking opportunity, we aim to make our summit even more interactive for attendees, while simultaneously keeping them up to date with all the latest developments. As a result, they will have all the information they need at their fingertips to ensure the ultimate convention experience."
Playing host to over 25 speakers, including returning keynote speaker Dr. Karen Overall and first-time PPG summit presenter, Dr. Bob Bailey, PPG's 2017 summit will present a vast range of topics relevant to professionals working in pet care, and canine, feline and equine behavior and training, as well as daily expert panel discussions and a number of interactive working labs for dogs and their owners.
For more information on PPG Summit 2017, see http://www.petprofessionalguild.com/
About The Pet Professional Guild
The Pet Professional Guild is a 501(c)6 a member organization founded on the principles of force-free training and pet care. Its membership represents pet industry professionals who are committed to force-free training, pet care philosophies, practices and methods. Pet Professional Guild members understand force-free to mean: no shock, no pain, no choke, no fear, no physical force and that no compulsion-based methods are employed to train or care for a pet.
Contact
Niki Tudge
***@petprofessionalguild.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse