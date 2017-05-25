 
May 2017





Pet Professional Guild debuts event app for 2017 Orlando summit

App will provide convention attendees with an easily accessible and up-to-date interactive experience.
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Pet Professional Guild (PPG) is debuting a free downloadable mobile app at its third annual educational summit, taking place in Orlando, Florida from November 16-20, 2017.The app will be an essential add-on for attendees and provide details on the daily schedule, presentation topics, extracurricular events, speaker photos and biographies, as well as any last minute schedule or room changes. Two months prior to the summit, PPG will add on presenter notes and handouts and provide attendees with a passcode to enable access.

To view the app, attendees simply have to download the free Zwoor Event app from iTunes or Android Marketplace, and add the PPG summit via the event code provided on registration. The QR codes are also available on PPG's website. Feedback has thus far been very positive from attendees who are enjoying planning their optimal, individual summit experience.

"At PPG, we are always looking for ways to offer added value and expand on the array of benefits we already provide, and the summit app is an ideal way to do just that," said PPG president, Niki Tudge. "By adding the app to what is an outstanding educational and networking opportunity, we aim to make our summit even more interactive for attendees, while simultaneously keeping them up to date with all the latest developments. As a result, they will have all the information they need at their fingertips to ensure the ultimate convention experience."

Playing host to over 25 speakers, including returning keynote speaker Dr. Karen Overall and first-time PPG summit presenter, Dr. Bob Bailey, PPG's 2017 summit will present a vast range of topics relevant to professionals working in pet care, and canine, feline and equine behavior and training, as well as daily expert panel discussions and a number of interactive working labs for dogs and their owners.

For more information on PPG Summit 2017, see http://www.petprofessionalguild.com/2017-Orlando. To download the Zwoor event  app https://petprofessionalguild.com/Orlando-2017-Event-Mobil...

About The Pet Professional Guild

The Pet Professional Guild is a 501(c)6 a member organization founded on the principles of force-free training and pet care. Its membership represents pet industry professionals who are committed to force-free training, pet care philosophies, practices and methods. Pet Professional Guild members understand force-free to mean: no shock, no pain, no choke, no fear, no physical force and that no compulsion-based methods are employed to train or care for a pet.

