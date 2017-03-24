 
Industry News





American Hero Surprised with Mortgage-Free Home

 
 
The Davis Family with Operation Finally Home Members
The Davis Family with Operation Finally Home Members
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- National nonprofit organization Operation FINALLY HOME joined local Wisconsin builder, Belman Homes, along with representatives from The Metropolitan Builders Association, Paragon Marketing Group, and the Operation FINALLY HOME in Wisconsin Task Force, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Waukesha on Wednesday, March 29th to deliver a surprise announcement to an American Hero. U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Mario "Joe" Davis & his family found out they`re receiving a new custom-built, mortgage-free home in the Town of Waukesha in 2018.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Mario "Joe" Davis, a Kansas native, felt a calling to serve following the September 11 attacks. He served in three deployments, once to Afghanistan from 2003-2004 and twice to Iraq in 2005-2006 and 2008-2009.

Davis met his wife, Carissa, while stationed in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in 2007. They married later that year, as Davis was preparing for what would be his third and final deployment.

In 2009, the family moved to Fort Benning, Ga., where Davis began to show signs of loss of balance, strength, and movement on his left side. At just 28-years-old, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which doctors believe was a direct result of the traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder he endured while in service. He medically retired in 2013 after 11 years of service. Davis received numerous medals and commendations during his time in the Army, including the Combat Infantryman Badge and Army Commendation Medal.

Davis, Carissa and their three children now live in Waukesha. Davis received his bachelor's degree this past fall and would like to pursue a career in the criminal justice field.  Carissa serves as her husband's fulltime caregiver, but also has ambitions of starting a home-based bakery business.

The tentative date for the Ground Breaking Ceremony is June 24th, 2017 at 9 a.m. - stay connected so you receive updates and can join us! Their home will be built in Belman Homes` exclusive development, Cider Hills, located in the Town of Waukesha off of Hwy 59.

Check out Operation FINALLY HOME in Wisconsin`s new website to stay up to date on project news and events: www.ofhwisconsin.com

About Operation FINALLY HOME:

Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. In 2015 Operation FINALLY HOME is celebrating 10 years of providing custom-built, mortgage-free homes to America's military heroes and the widows of the fallen who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom and values. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, developers, individual contributors, and volunteers to help America's military heroes and their families transition to the home front by addressing one of their most pressing needs—a home to call their own. To find out more, visit OperationFinallyHome.org.

About Belman Homes:

Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at (262) 544-4648 or visit: www.belmanhomes.com

