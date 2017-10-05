News By Tag
* Belman
* Paragon
* MBA
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OFH Wisconsin team members receive highest honor from Operation FINALLY Home
"I am very proud and honored to receive the Leadership Sword and will continue to help our injured veterans through Operation Finally Home. These projects would not have been possible without the outpouring support from the building trades, our volunteer task force, and the community of Waukesha County. Last and most importantly, I would like to thank the real heroes, all of our veterans for their inspiring service and sacrifice to our country" -David Belman - President of Belman Homes, Inc.
"What a great surprise it was to receive this award. It is an honor to help fulfill the Operation FINALLY HOME mission. Every single member of the Wisconsin Task force deserves this award for all the hard work and hours they put in for our Wisconsin Veterans. It is my privilege to work with these men and women." -Ray Hoffman - Paragon Marketing Group
"I am incredibly humbled to receive this award from Operation FINALLY Home. The work they do to help our injured Veterans is amazing and I'm honored to be a part of their overall efforts. I'm grateful to be in a position to make a difference and honor those who truly deserve it... our military heroes and their families" -Kristine Hillmer - Executive Director at Metropolitan Builders Association
Belman Homes is building the 4th OFH Home in Wisconsin for Army Staff Sergeant Joe Davis and his family in the Town of Waukesha. Take a moment to follow our current Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin project: http://belmanhomes.com/
About Belman Homes
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
About Paragon Marketing Group
Paragon Marketing Group is a full-service Marketing, Advertising and video production firm based out of Oconomowoc. PMG works with small businesses to assist in growing their business. We believe that "Your success is our Success, it's what makes us different, it's what makes us Paragon. For more information visit www.paragonmarketinggroup.com
About Metropolitan Builders Association
The Metropolitan Builders Association, located in Waukesha, Wis., is a not-for-profit trade association that represents nearly 1,000 companies involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of single and multifamily housing and light commercial property in Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, and Milwaukee counties. Collectively, its members employ tens of thousands of workers in the Milwaukee area and conduct millions of dollars of business each year. For more information, visit MBAonline.org<http://www.mbaonline.org/> or the Metropolitan Builders Association's Facebook page<http://
About Operation FINALLY Home
Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/
Media Contact
Ray Hoffman
2624439092
***@paragonmarketinggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 05, 2017