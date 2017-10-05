OFH Wisconsin team members receive highest honor from Operation FINALLY Home

 
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- At the recent annual Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin golf outing, David Belman, Ray Hoffman, and Kristine Hillmer were proudly presented Operation Finally Home Leadership Swords. These swords are a symbol of honor, pride, leadership, and power. Founder Dan Wallrath and his team built a home for two Marines and when it came time to dedicate their new home, the Marines presented him with the swords they used when they were in the service. Out of the entire history of Operation Finally Home, only 12 swords have been given out.

"I am very proud and honored to receive the Leadership Sword and will continue to help our injured veterans through Operation Finally Home. These projects would not have been possible without the outpouring support from the building trades, our volunteer task force, and the community of Waukesha County. Last and most importantly, I would like to thank the real heroes, all of our veterans for their inspiring service and sacrifice to our country" -David Belman - President of Belman Homes, Inc.

"What a great surprise it was to receive this award. It is an honor to help fulfill the Operation FINALLY HOME mission. Every single member of the Wisconsin Task force deserves this award for all the hard work and hours they put in for our Wisconsin Veterans. It is my privilege to work with these men and women." -Ray Hoffman - Paragon Marketing Group

"I am incredibly humbled to receive this award from Operation FINALLY Home. The work they do to help our injured Veterans is amazing and I'm honored to be a part of their overall efforts. I'm grateful to be in a position to make a difference and honor those who truly deserve it... our military heroes and their families" -Kristine Hillmer - Executive Director at Metropolitan Builders Association

Belman Homes is building the 4th OFH Home in Wisconsin for Army Staff    Sergeant Joe Davis and his family in the Town of Waukesha. Take a moment to follow our current Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin project: http://belmanhomes.com/the-belman-difference/town-of-wauk...

About Belman Homes

Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."®  Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished wcj stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information please contact Belman Homes at (262) 544-4648 or visit: www.belmanhomes.com

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a full-service Marketing, Advertising and video production firm based out of Oconomowoc. PMG works with small businesses to assist in growing their business. We believe that "Your success is our Success, it's what makes us different, it's what makes us Paragon.  For more information visit www.paragonmarketinggroup.com

About Metropolitan Builders Association

The Metropolitan Builders Association, located in Waukesha, Wis., is a not-for-profit trade association that represents nearly 1,000 companies involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of single and multifamily housing and light commercial property in Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, and Milwaukee counties.  Collectively, its members employ tens of thousands of workers in the Milwaukee area and conduct millions of dollars of business each year.  For more information, visit MBAonline.org<http://www.mbaonline.org/> or the Metropolitan Builders Association's Facebook page<http://www.facebook.com/MetropolitanBuildersAssociation>.

About Operation FINALLY Home

Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. In 2015 Operation FINALLY HOME is celebrating 10 years of providing custom-built, mortgage-free homes to America's military heroes and the widows of the fallen who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom and values. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, developers, individual contributors, and volunteers to help America's military heroes and their families transition to the home front by addressing one of their most pressing needs—a home to call their own. To find out more, visit OperationFinallyHome.org.

