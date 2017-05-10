 
Industry News





First Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin 5K Run for Veterans

 
 
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- This is the Inaugural year for the OFH in Wisconsin 5K run/walk raising money for Operation FINALLY Home in Wisconsin.

Operation FINALLY Home in Wisconsin builds mortgage free homes for our Wisconsin Disabled Hero's. We do this through community support and donations. All work is done by certified contractors and the home comes completely Mortgage-free. Currently we are finishing our third home in Wisconsin, for the Olson family, and handing the keys over on June 10th. We also have surprised our 4th family, the Davis`, with a ground breaking scheduled for June 24th.

Please join us in raising money to help our Wisconsin Veterans and their families. You can either participate in the event or we are also looking for volunteers!

When: Saturday, May 27th – Registration/Packet Pick-Up @ 8:30 a.m. and Race @ 10 a.m.

Where:The race will start at the North end of Lime Kiln Park in Menomonee Falls starting at the Mill Street Parking Lot, located behind AJ O'Brady's (N88 W16495 Main Street, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051)

To register for the event or to get more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Oconomowoc/OperationFINALLY...

To register to volunteer, visit http://signup.com/go/qEy1Ze

About Operation FINALLY HOME:
Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. In 2015 Operation FINALLY HOME is celebrating 10 years of providing custom-built, mortgage-free homes to America's military heroes and the widows of the fallen who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom and values. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, developers, individual contributors, and volunteers to help America's military heroes and their families transition to the home front by addressing one of their most pressing needs—a home to call their own. To find out more, visit OperationFinallyHome.org.

Ray Hoffman
262-434-9224
Source:Operation Finally Home
