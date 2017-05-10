News By Tag
First Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin 5K Run for Veterans
Operation FINALLY Home in Wisconsin builds mortgage free homes for our Wisconsin Disabled Hero's. We do this through community support and donations. All work is done by certified contractors and the home comes completely Mortgage-free. Currently we are finishing our third home in Wisconsin, for the Olson family, and handing the keys over on June 10th. We also have surprised our 4th family, the Davis`, with a ground breaking scheduled for June 24th.
Please join us in raising money to help our Wisconsin Veterans and their families. You can either participate in the event or we are also looking for volunteers!
When: Saturday, May 27th – Registration/
Where:The race will start at the North end of Lime Kiln Park in Menomonee Falls starting at the Mill Street Parking Lot, located behind AJ O'Brady's (N88 W16495 Main Street, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051)
To register for the event or to get more information, visit https://runsignup.com/
To register to volunteer, visit http://signup.com/
About Operation FINALLY HOME:
Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/
Contact
Ray Hoffman
262-434-9224
***@paragonmediagroup.net
