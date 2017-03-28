An Introduction to the Voices and Voice Actors of Pit People

Dan Paladin and Ashly Burch in the sound booth

-- Independent game developer and publisher The Behemoth has revealed the voice over cast for their current game in development, Pit People, which is available on Xbox One Game Preview and Steam Early Access.Note: The Xbox One version and Steam version are separate purchases and cross-platform play between the two are not supported.In the latest development post by Ian Moreno, Pit People game developer, he gives some insight on how The Behemoth team worked with the voice actors to organically give life to the voices in the game.(ordered alphabetically by last name):-Ashly Burch as Sofia, Hailey, Vampiresses, Spidaurs, and Female Humans.-Piper Faye as Pipistrella-Monica Franco as Pandora and Gorgons-Ian Moreno as Yosef-Dan Paladin as the Emissary-Will Stamper as the narrator, Horatio, Hansel, Helmitor, Cupcakes, Cyclopes, Hair Trolls, Troll Moms, Pixies, Electrobots, Zombies, Mascots, Gnomes, Mushrooms, Wraiths, Rainbow Horses, Kobolds, Octoclopes, Male Humans and more to come.In this fast-paced, turn-based, co-op adventure players will quest and explore, find awesome loot, customize fighters, and recruit strange species! Pit People is a strategic game of positioning with single player story mode, two player co-op story mode, and up to four players for 2v2 in the Arena. This game is currently being developed for Xbox One and Steam and it's out now on Xbox Game Preview & Early Access. No full release date yet.Founded in 2003, The Behemoth is an independent game developer that self publishes on Xbox One, Steam, Win 10 and the Playstation Network. We specialize in making memorable experiences that are both fun to play and beautiful to look at. Making stuff with our hands and meeting the people who play our games helps the Behemoth make video games and toys that will make your brain explode!