 
News By Tag
* Nfl
* Golf
* Fundraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Skokie
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Former NFL Linebacker Joins Cures Within Reach's Longest Day of Golf Event

Raising funds for the mission and programs of Collegiate Athlete Gamechangers
 
 
CA Gamechangers
CA Gamechangers
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nfl
* Golf
* Fundraiser

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Skokie - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Events

SKOKIE, Ill. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Alex Moyer, former linebacker for the Miami Dolphins and founder of the non-profit Collegiate Athlete Gamechangers (www.cagamechangers.com), will be organizing a team to participate in Cures Within Reach's Longest Day of Golf on June 12, 2017.  The Longest Day of Golf will be held at Ravinia Green Country Club in Riverwoods, IL starting at 5:30 am!

Moyer, founder and lead curator of CA Gamechangers (CAG), was drafted in the third round by the Dolphins in 1985. During his rookie season, the '85 Dolphins were the only team to defeat the Chicago Bears who were on their way to their Super Bowl Championship. Alex played in college for the Northwestern Wildcats, and has recently returned to Chicago to launch the CAG program in the Chicago area.

Funds raised by Moyer and his CAG participants will help support the programs of Collegiate Athlete Gamechangers. "This is our first fundraiser for CAG, and we're glad to be partnering with Cures Within Reach, which has been organizing the Longest Day of Golf for the past 10 years.  We are thrilled to collaborate with and learn from a respected and established community-based organization," says Alex. "We will use these funds for CAG programming that will impact student athletes. We are confident that our programs will enrich the academic preparedness and personal development of many student athletes. The programs will help them prepare for a more successful collegiate experience. Many of our members are former collegiate athletes and know exactly what the road to success entails when preparing for college as a student athlete, as well as graduating from college as a collegiate athlete. CAG is confident that these programs will be a GAMECHANGER!"

Cures Within Reach and CAG are supporting each other's great missions by teaming up at CWR's annual Longest Day of Golf Event. Up to 40 players will golf from dawn until dusk – some golfers playing more than 100 holes!  Each golfer secures donations to help Cures Within Reach fund a repurposing research clinical trial, or to help CAG fund its programs.  In return for their efforts, CWR secures a private course, and provides refreshments, carts, prizes, and encouragement. In the past, CWR players have raised sufficient funds to support clinical trials that have created repurposed drug and device treatments improving lives for patients with prostate cancer, pediatric brain cancer, autism, Alzheimer's, and pediatric auto-immune diseases.

Last year, golfers played a total of 1,127 holes from dawn until dusk, raising $33,648 to complete funding for the winners of 2016's CureAccelerator Live! event: Dr. George Havelka of the University of Illinois at Chicago and Dr. Darwin Eton for "Saving Limbs: Helping Nature Do Its Magic," which addresses treatment for chronic limb-threatening ischemia.

The 2017 project will be announced soon. Visit us at www.cureswithinreach.org or follow us via Twitter @CuresWReach, LinkedIn.com/company/cures-within-reach, YouTube.com/cureswithinreach or Facebook.com/CuresWithinReach for all the most up to date information!

To register for Longest Day of Golf, or for sponsorship information, visit http://www.cureswithinreach.org/ldog2017

ABOUT CURES WITHIN REACH

Cures Within Reach (http://www.cureswithinreach.org) works to catalyze repurposing research to quickly and affordably improve patient lives. We accomplish this by connecting funders with researchers to jumpstart repurposing research clinical trials, by providing collaboration tools so repurposing stakeholders can work together more easily, and by pioneering alternative finance engines and incentives for repurposing research. Cures Within Reach's repurposing research projects have generated over a dozen "new" treatments making patient impact through off-label use in clinical practice or through a commercialization track. Cures Within Reach currently has 24 repurposing research projects either funded or approved for funding.

ABOUT CUREACCELERATOR™

Cures Within Reach built CureAccelerator (http://www.cureaccelerator.org) to provide a global collaboration space and marketplace for repurposing research that can deliver effective solutions to unsolved diseases. The CureAccelerator platform was built with a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, to provide a platform in which drugs, devices and nutriceuticals approved for one or more human diseases can be repurposed to create "new" treatments in other diseases. CureAccelerator has over 1,000 users who have proposed 120 projects, of which more than 20 have received funding and are moving towards patient impact.

ABOUT CA GAMECHANGERS

Collegiate Athlete Gamechangers (http://www.cagamechangers.com) is a non-profit organization created to help young student-athletes maximize their academic and athletic experiences and facilitate life transitions to ensure success in life beyond sports. Many of CAG's members are former collegiate athletes and are still actively engaged and interested in what is happening on the NCAA landscape with current collegiate athletes nationwide. As the popularity and revenues of collegiate sports programs have grown over the years, so has public concern over Collegiate Athletes' rights. The members of CAG are concerned about the Healthcare needs and Continuing Educational desires of current and future Collegiate Athletes.

Contact
Susan Braze
***@cureswithinreach.org
End
Source:
Email:***@cureswithinreach.org Email Verified
Tags:Nfl, Golf, Fundraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Skokie - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cures Within Reach News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share