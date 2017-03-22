News By Tag
Former NFL Linebacker Joins Cures Within Reach's Longest Day of Golf Event
Raising funds for the mission and programs of Collegiate Athlete Gamechangers
Moyer, founder and lead curator of CA Gamechangers (CAG), was drafted in the third round by the Dolphins in 1985. During his rookie season, the '85 Dolphins were the only team to defeat the Chicago Bears who were on their way to their Super Bowl Championship. Alex played in college for the Northwestern Wildcats, and has recently returned to Chicago to launch the CAG program in the Chicago area.
Funds raised by Moyer and his CAG participants will help support the programs of Collegiate Athlete Gamechangers. "This is our first fundraiser for CAG, and we're glad to be partnering with Cures Within Reach, which has been organizing the Longest Day of Golf for the past 10 years. We are thrilled to collaborate with and learn from a respected and established community-based organization,"
Cures Within Reach and CAG are supporting each other's great missions by teaming up at CWR's annual Longest Day of Golf Event. Up to 40 players will golf from dawn until dusk – some golfers playing more than 100 holes! Each golfer secures donations to help Cures Within Reach fund a repurposing research clinical trial, or to help CAG fund its programs. In return for their efforts, CWR secures a private course, and provides refreshments, carts, prizes, and encouragement. In the past, CWR players have raised sufficient funds to support clinical trials that have created repurposed drug and device treatments improving lives for patients with prostate cancer, pediatric brain cancer, autism, Alzheimer's, and pediatric auto-immune diseases.
Last year, golfers played a total of 1,127 holes from dawn until dusk, raising $33,648 to complete funding for the winners of 2016's CureAccelerator Live! event: Dr. George Havelka of the University of Illinois at Chicago and Dr. Darwin Eton for "Saving Limbs: Helping Nature Do Its Magic," which addresses treatment for chronic limb-threatening ischemia.
The 2017 project will be announced soon. Visit us at www.cureswithinreach.org or follow us via Twitter @CuresWReach, LinkedIn.com/
To register for Longest Day of Golf, or for sponsorship information, visit http://www.cureswithinreach.org/
ABOUT CURES WITHIN REACH
Cures Within Reach (http://www.cureswithinreach.org)
ABOUT CUREACCELERATOR™
Cures Within Reach built CureAccelerator (http://www.cureaccelerator.org)
ABOUT CA GAMECHANGERS
Collegiate Athlete Gamechangers (http://www.cagamechangers.com)
Contact
Susan Braze
***@cureswithinreach.org
