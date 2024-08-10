Two Clinical Trials Impacting US Veterans Now Underway

CHICAGO
- Aug. 14, 2024
- PRLog
-- Cures Within Reach (CWR), a global nonprofit that identifies and funds clinical trials testing approved therapies for unsolved diseases, recently began funding two clinical trials impacting US veterans. These now ongoing clinical trials are:
- Improving Cognitive Function in Veterans with Atypical Parkinsonism with rTMS Brain Stimulation led by Dr. Sandra Kletzel at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and CARES
- Daily Rotigotine Patch to Enhance Behavioral Therapy for Cocaine Use Disorder Recovery in Veterans led by Dr. James Bjork at Virginia Commonwealth University
These clinical trials bring CWR's Veterans portfolio to eight clinical trials – four ongoing and four completed – plus two more trials will be selected later in 2024. CWR's Veterans initiative goals are to address unmet and high priority medical needs of veterans and active military, including depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and brain injuries.
In the last 12 months, two CWR-funded clinical trials impacting veterans successfully completed:
- Enhancing PTSD Treatment for Veterans via Prebiotic Supplementation led by Dr. Robin Voigt-Zuwala at Rush University Medical Center
- Repurposing N-Acetylcysteine to Reduce Oxidative Stress, an Important Factor in Traumatic Brain Injury led by Dr. Jeffrey David Lewine at University of New Mexico
"Our veterans deserve innovative treatment options for PTSD, and our study, made possible by Cures Within Reach funding, demonstrated the feasibility and potential of a prebiotic fiber intervention as an adjunct treatment for PTSD," said Robin Voigt-Zuwala of Rush University Medical Center. "The findings from this study pave the way for future studies aimed towards improving the lives of those who have served our country."
CWR's Veterans efforts are supported by the Kahlert Foundation, the Arthur Thomas Alm Trust, the MDRT Foundation and other donors and sponsors. CWR's customized approach gives donors the ability to support a specific disease, patient population or geographic region, as well as flexibility and control over their involvement during the selection process.
"We are pleased to support these low-risk, high-reward efforts to support our veterans with unsolved diseases," said Barbara Goodman, President & CEO of Cures Within Reach. "We are playing a pivotal role in finding treatments by providing the hard-to-obtain funding for these proof-of-concept clinical trials required to quickly reach patients."About Cures Within Reach
CWR is a US-based nonprofit leader testing already approved therapies for unsolved diseases by leveraging the speed, safety and cost-effectiveness of repurposing:
driving more treatments to more patients more quickly. CWR provides seed funds for pivotal studies that, when successful, allow a catalytic effect of follow-on funding for trials that build clinical evidence for physicians to make decisions with their patients (called off-label use) or for regulatory approval. CWR's 2024 initiatives include clinical trials impacting veterans, pediatrics and underrepresented patients and researchers. CWR currently has a global portfolio of 50 funded trials at 38 institutions in 35 diseases in 12 countries. Visit cureswithinreach.org (http://www.cureswithinreach.org/
).