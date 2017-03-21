News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DIMETX USA's Steve Lubeck Named REC Foundation Volunteer of the Year
REC Foundation Volunteer of the Year recipients provide exemplary service to the community participating in the REC Foundation's programs and events, and as 2016-2017 Award recipient, DIMETIX USA's Steve Lubeck undoubtedly fits the bill
The Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to an event volunteer who demonstrates a commitment and devotion to their community, putting in many hours of hard work with persistence and passion to help make events happen. To be considered for this award, the volunteer must be nominated by a member of the REC Foundation staff.
REC Foundation Volunteer of the Year recipients are truly easy to spot because of their enthusiasm, dedication, and results-oriented approach to bringing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experiences and opportunities to as many students as possible through great robotics programs. As a proud sponsor and insigthful mentor to multiple Brandywine Robotics Vex Robotics teams, Steve has provided exemplary, gracious, and professional service to the community participating in the REC Foundation's programs and events, and is richly deserving of the award.
About DIMETIX USA
DIMETIX USA (http://www.dimetix-
About Branywine Robotics (VEXMEN)
Branywine Robotics is the charitable non-profit organization that supports VEXMEN. VEXMEN includes 100 High School and Middle School teams, comprised of approximately 100 students and mentors. Brandywine Robotics also supports FLL (First Lego League) teams that compete regionally and nationally. The organization consists of students mainly from the Downingtown Area School District, which participates in Project Lead the Way, the leading provider of STEM programs in the United States.
About REC Foundation
The REC Foundation seeks to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics by engaging students in hands-on, sustainable and affordable curriculum-based robotics engineering programs across the United States and internationally. The REC Foundation develops partnerships with K-12 education, higher education, government, industry, and the non-profit community so that one day these programs may become accessible to all students and schools in all communities. For more information on REC Foundation, visit www.roboticseducation.org.
About VEX Robotics
VEX Robotics is a leading provider of educational and competitive robotics products to schools, universities, and robotics teams around the world. The company partners with the non-profit REC Foundation to support the world's largest and fastest-growing competitive robotics program for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and colleges. The VEX IQ Challenge, the VEX Robotics Competition, and VEX U were designed to give a diverse group of students the chance to celebrate their accomplishments and share their passion for robotics.
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse