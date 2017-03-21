 
News By Tag
* Rec Foundation
* Dimetix Usa
* Volunteer Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chester Springs
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

DIMETX USA's Steve Lubeck Named REC Foundation Volunteer of the Year

REC Foundation Volunteer of the Year recipients provide exemplary service to the community participating in the REC Foundation's programs and events, and as 2016-2017 Award recipient, DIMETIX USA's Steve Lubeck undoubtedly fits the bill
 
 
REC Foundation 2016-2017 Volunteer of the Year Steve Lubeck (right).
REC Foundation 2016-2017 Volunteer of the Year Steve Lubeck (right).
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rec Foundation
* Dimetix Usa
* Volunteer Award

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Chester Springs - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Awards

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Steve Lubeck, Founder and President of DIMETIX USA and Laser-View Technologies Inc., was named recipient of the 2016-2017 REC Foundation Volunteer of the Year Award. The award was presented at the Vex Robotics State championship in Norristown, PA earlier this month.

The Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to an event volunteer who demonstrates a commitment and devotion to their community, putting in many hours of hard work with persistence and passion to help make events happen. To be considered for this award, the volunteer must be nominated by a member of the REC Foundation staff.

REC Foundation Volunteer of the Year recipients are truly easy to spot because of their enthusiasm, dedication, and results-oriented approach to bringing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experiences and opportunities to as many students as possible through great robotics programs. As a proud sponsor and insigthful mentor to multiple Brandywine Robotics Vex Robotics teams, Steve has provided exemplary, gracious, and professional service to the community participating in the REC Foundation's programs and events, and is richly deserving of the award.

About DIMETIX USA

DIMETIX USA (http://www.dimetix-usa.com) proudly sponsors multiple Branywine Robotics (VEXMEN) Vex Robotics teams, with the overall goal of creating awareness and interest in the Downingtown, PA, STEM program and promoting the importance of educating future engineers.

About Branywine Robotics (VEXMEN)

Branywine Robotics is the charitable non-profit organization that supports VEXMEN.  VEXMEN includes 100 High School and Middle School teams, comprised of approximately 100 students and mentors. Brandywine Robotics also supports FLL (First Lego League) teams that compete regionally and nationally.  The organization consists of students mainly from the Downingtown Area School District, which participates in Project Lead the Way, the leading provider of STEM programs in the United States.

About REC Foundation

The REC Foundation seeks to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics by engaging students in hands-on, sustainable and affordable curriculum-based robotics engineering programs across the United States and internationally.  The REC Foundation develops partnerships with K-12 education, higher education, government, industry, and the non-profit community so that one day these programs may become accessible to all students and schools in all communities. For more information on REC Foundation, visit www.roboticseducation.org.

About VEX Robotics

VEX Robotics is a leading provider of educational and competitive robotics products to schools, universities, and robotics teams around the world. The company partners with the non-profit REC Foundation to support the world's largest and fastest-growing competitive robotics program for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and colleges. The VEX IQ Challenge, the VEX Robotics Competition, and VEX U were designed to give a diverse group of students the chance to celebrate their accomplishments and share their passion for robotics.

Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-usa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dimetix-usa.com Email Verified
Tags:Rec Foundation, Dimetix Usa, Volunteer Award
Industry:Engineering
Location:Chester Springs - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DIMETIX USA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share