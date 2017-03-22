 
Industry News





Navy Crow's Submarine Design Rising from the Deep!

 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The US Navy has the longest and most storied submarine traditions of any nation in the world. From the Revolutionary War's Turtle to the Ohio-class SSBNs of modern time, the Silent Service has been a force to be feared for 242 years. Submariners have fought, killed, and bled for this nation, and they arguably provide more to our national defense than any other group of men or women in the United States Navy.

In the interest of giving Submariners another reason to feel badass, Navy Crow is releasing a brand-new design just for the US Navy's Submarine force!

Navy Crow's t-shirts are made in the USA out of American materials, and these are no different. Wrap yourself in patriotic fervor while you remind all the Bubbleheads around you that you're all a bunch of deep-diving badasses!

Being a submariner requires an incredible amount of patience and dedication. Months beneath the sea, albeit with decent food, very few port visits, and the ever-present danger that you might have to blow up an entire continent at any minute. Well, hopefully not any minute.

Check us out at https://navycrow.com/ to see all our products. We will be releasing a t-shirt for the Navy Submarine design shortly, so check every day until it's out!

Do you have an idea for a custom design? Email us at hq@navycrow.com and we'll give you a quote! We've done designs for private citizens, American Legion, VSW, and various ships and submarine commands around the Navy!

Source:
Email:***@navycrow.com Email Verified
Tags:Navy Pride, Navy Submarine, Navy Apparel
Industry:Apparel
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Products
