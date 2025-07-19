Follow on Google News
From the French and Indian War to Today: The Legacy Behind Navy Crow
When you wear a Navy Crow design or hold one of our challenge coins in your hand, you're not just holding a product—you're holding centuries of American military heritage.
By: Navy Crow
It Started with a Rifle and a Revolution
Our family's military journey began before there was a United States. In the rugged forests of colonial America, took up arms during the French and Indian War, under none other than Capt. George Washington during the American Revolution, served as a Morgan Rifleman, eventually becoming a bodyguard to Gen. Washington himself.
Defenders of a Growing Nation
As America grew, our family answered every call to arms:
The 20th century brought with it the darkest chapters of world history—and our family was there:
When the Cold War dawned, Donald Raymond Frost, our father, hunted Russian subs, ready to act during some of the tensest moments of the 20th century.
In Vietnam, Dan Ernest Frost—Uncle Dan—went above and beyond. Serving in the 1st Air Cavalry, he survived the jungles, later becoming a top sheriff, FBI-trained investigator, and a decorated law enforcement officer.
This isn't just history—it's personal. These aren't just names—they're blood. They're the reason Navy Crow exists.
The Birth of Navy Crow
With over 16 years of service to the military community, we offer:
Why We Do It
Because this country was built by people who fought for it.
Because we come from a long line of defenders of freedom.
Because we believe that honoring our past is the best way to protect our future.
Because we were raised to stay frosty.
When you wear Navy Crow, you're not just repping the fleet. You're carrying the stories of sailors and soldiers who never backed down. You're standing shoulder-to-
Let's keep honoring the past—while standing ready for the future.
Because Navy Crow isn't just a brand. It's a battle cry.
