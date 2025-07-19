 

From the French and Indian War to Today: The Legacy Behind Navy Crow

When you wear a Navy Crow design or hold one of our challenge coins in your hand, you're not just holding a product—you're holding centuries of American military heritage.
By:
 
TAMPA, Fla. - July 23, 2025 - PRLog -- Navy Crow isn't just a business. It's a living tribute to eight generations of warriors—a family legacy rooted in blood, grit, honor, and the relentless defense of American freedom since the French and Indian War.

It Started with a Rifle and a Revolution
Our family's military journey began before there was a United States. In the rugged forests of colonial America, took up arms during the French and Indian War, under none other than Capt. George Washington during the American Revolution, served as a Morgan Rifleman, eventually becoming a bodyguard to Gen. Washington himself.

Defenders of a Growing Nation
As America grew, our family answered every call to arms:
  • In the War of 1812, one served as a captain, fighting to protect a fragile, still-young Republic.
  • In the Civil War, brothers Samuel and Benjamin Richey enlisted in the Union Army. Samuel rode with the 18th Pennsylvania Volunteer Cavalry, charging through historic battles like Cedar Creek and Winchester.
20th Century Valor: World Wars and Beyond
The 20th century brought with it the darkest chapters of world history—and our family was there:
  • Paul Jerome Denning served in World War I, bearing witness to the dawn of mechanized warfare.
  • Ernest Raymond Frost, a name spoken with reverence in our household, joined the legendary 3rd Infantry Division in WWII. As a scout and sniper, he fought across Italy, France, and Germany, earning the Bronze Star, multiple Purple Hearts, and the French Croix de Guerre with Palm. He was even knighted by the French government for his actions during the Battle of the Bulge.
  • Donald C. Cobb (KIA), WWII
  • David Foyle England, a proud Marine who later became a firefighter, continuing his life of service at home.
Cold Warriors and Jungle Fighters
When the Cold War dawned, Donald Raymond Frost, our father, hunted Russian subs, ready to act during some of the tensest moments of the 20th century.

In Vietnam, Dan Ernest Frost—Uncle Dan—went above and beyond. Serving in the 1st Air Cavalry, he survived the jungles, later becoming a top sheriff, FBI-trained investigator, and a decorated law enforcement officer.

This isn't just history—it's personal. These aren't just names—they're blood. They're the reason Navy Crow exists.

The Birth of Navy Crow
With over 16 years of service to the military community, we offer:
  • Officially licensed U.S. Navy gear
  • Original artwork reflecting Navy life, from active duty to salty retirements
  • Custom challenge coins, decals, hats, patches, and more
  • US Veteran–printed products, 100% made and shipped in the USA
Every product we offer is designed to tell a story—your story, and ours.

Why We Do It
Because this country was built by people who fought for it.
Because we come from a long line of defenders of freedom.
Because we believe that honoring our past is the best way to protect our future.
Because we were raised to stay frosty.

When you wear Navy Crow, you're not just repping the fleet. You're carrying the stories of sailors and soldiers who never backed down. You're standing shoulder-to-shoulder with every patriot who ever signed the dotted line and swore the oath.

Let's keep honoring the past—while standing ready for the future.

Because Navy Crow isn't just a brand. It's a battle cry.
🛒 Shop Now (https://navycrow.com)
⚓ Made by patriots. For patriots. Since day one.

Navy Crow
***@navycrow.com
Navy Crow
