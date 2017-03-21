News By Tag
FOEX speeds up enterprise application development with FOEX 3.0, a low-code RAD tool
Version 3.0 of the FOEX Plugin Framework introduces new features and functionality meant to help developers build complex business applications with a modern UI.
FOEX 3.0 addresses two big challenges that businesses face with application development:
"FOEX 3.0 represents a major release and an important milestone for us" stated Peter Raganitsch, the co-founder and co-CEO of FOEX GmbH. "Our customers have been using our solution already to speed up application development for mission critical systems within their organizations. FOEX 3.0 introduces new capabilities and functionality to improve not only the development process, but also user experience."
Matt Nolan, the CTO of FOEX later added "Every part of FOEX 3.0 was designed to speed up the whole application development process. We made it our mission to provide a flexible rapid application development tool that allows any developer to build both the client-side and server-side of their apps declaratively. It is remarkable to see what our uses can achieve in terms of developing large-scale web applications using the combination of Oracle APEX and the FOEX Plugin Framework."
This new release introduces additional functionality and features to help development teams build large-scale applications declaratively. Among others, version 3.0 of the FOEX Plugin Framework introduces tablet support, an upgrade to Sencha ExtJS 6.2, new application themes, improved keyboard navigation, new layout options and several performance improvements.
To learn more about it, please visit: https://www.tryfoexnow.com/
About FOEX GmbH
The FOEX Plugin Framework is a low-code rapid application development (RAD) tool that helps developers build enterprise-grade business applications using Oracle APEX and Sencha Ext JS. We provide the essential building blocks so that anyone with basic PL/SQL and Oracle APEX knowledge is able to create both the client and server side of large-scale web applications, fast and with ease.
By using the FOEX Plugin Framework developers can significantly reduce the complexity of creating and maintaining data-heavy web applications, thus lowering IT costs and increasing efficiency.
To learn more about FOEX, please visit http://www.tryfoexnow.com
