FOEX and APEX R&D sign agreement to bring the APEX Office Print add-on to the FOEX Plugin Framework
This agreement enables FOEX to integrate the APEX Office Print add-on with the company's rapid application development tool, the FOEX Plugin Framework.
Asked about this new agreement, Matt Nolan, the CTO of FOEX GmbH stated "Ensuring compatibility between the APEX Office Print and the FOEX Plugin Framework will be great news for our customers. Adding new functionality and ensuring that our rapid application development tool integrates with 3rd party add-ons to provide even more functionality to Oracle APEX developers is one of the things we intend to pursue in the future."
Through this agreement FOEX GmbH plans to integrate the APEX Office Print add-on with the FOEX Plugin Framework as a way to provide additional functionality and features to its existing customer base.
Markus Lauda, the co-CEO of FOEX later added "Strengthening our partnership with APEX R&D is a great step forward for us. We get to diversify our portfolio of add-ons and ensure that our customers get access to a great printing solution for Oracle APEX that is also compatible with the FOEX Plugin Framework."
Dimitri Gielis, the founder and CEO of APEX R&D stated "With APEX Office Print (AOP) we try to make printing in Oracle APEX easy. Through this partnership we want to make sure that companies and developers using the FOEX Plugin Framework get to integrate these two solution in the easiest way possible. We look forward to see what the FOEX developer community will do with AOP."
In the next period of time the FOEX's technical team plans to work and ensure that the APEX Office Print add-on integrates flawlessly with the company's other software solutions.
About FOEX GmbH
FOEX GmbH is an Austrian IT company founded in 2012 and based in Perchtoldsdorf (near Vienna, Austria). We are experts in developing plugins & add-ons which add functionality to the Oracle APEX platform, allowing developers to build the best products imaginable without the overheads from traditional software development.
Our mission is to simplify the way enterprise-grade applications are being built and provide a robust platform which enables developers to create such applications in a fast, easy and secure way. With the FOEX Plugin Framework developers can significantly speed up the application development cycle, all while lowering maintenance costs and increasing productivity.
To learn more about FOEX, please visit http://www.tryfoexnow.com
About APEX R&D
APEX R&D offers consulting, training and development in APEX for customers all over the world, through their offices in Belgium and New Zealand. In APEX R&D we combine passion with experience and we love what we do. We take an idea, do the research, make a great design and do the development towards the perfect solution.
For more information about APEX R&D and the APEX Office Print add-on, please visit https://www.apexofficeprint.com
Contact
Cristian Anechitei
***@tryfoexnow.com
