Multi-purpose electrician's app puts electrical calculators and charts in handy, accessible form

Electrician's App aimed at tradesmen in the electrical industry is giving professionals access to a range of tools and reference charts and tables through a single, user friendly app. The iOS and Android supported app from Pro Certs Software Ltd

Electricians App

Contact

Pro Certs Software Ltd

***@pro-certs.com Pro Certs Software Ltd

End

-- The app aims to solve the problem of requiring multiple tools or having to second guess complex calculations. In contrast, the all-in-one Electrical Tools App (iOS) or Electrical Tools & Reference App (Android) gives those working in the electrical profession access to everything they need, right at their fingertips, eliminating the need to buy multiple apps, saving both time and money. The app takes all the hassle out of everyday calculations thanks to its sleek, straightforward interface that's easy to operate and find just what's needed for each task, including a single cable and max Zs values calculator.The Founder of Pro Certs Software Ltd, said,The Electrical Tools app is full of useful features from a watts, amps, and volts calculators to main earthing and bonding conductors size calculators. The app also contains reference charts and tables, perfect for double checking equipment type and other trade decisions, all of which support the BS 7671 regulations. The ability to make quick references means that the app is set to become an essential in electricians' kits.‚ÄčThe Pro Certs Software brand is continuously innovating to bring users the tools they need. The firm already has updates in the pipeline that will not only make improvements to the existing tools available on the app but bring a range of extra functions, supporting users in their day-to-day roles even further.For details visit procertssoftware.com The app is available on the following platforms:iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/ gb/app/electrical- tools/id564264... Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.procerts.electrical&hl=en_GBWindows Phone: https://www.microsoft.com/en-gb/store/p/electrical-tools-and-reference/9wzdncrdmr1nPro Certs Software Ltd delivers a suite of user friendly, easy to navigate electrical software for electricians, electrical contractors, and engineers. The brand's products are compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows operating systems, and incorporates a range of handy features that have been designed to comply with BS 7671 wiring regulations.