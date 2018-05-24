News By Tag
BS 7671 18th Edition 2018 | Smart Electrical Apps for the Smart Electrician
Electrical apps for iOS & Android by Pro Certs Software. BS 7671 18th Edition versions coming soon. www.procertssoftware.com
The electrical app will produce Electrical Installation Certificates (EIC), Minor Works Certificates (MW) and Electrical Installation Condition Reports (EICR).
Pro Certs Software are offering a select few free use of the Beta version prior to publishing. If you would like to be considered as a Beta tester of the App where you will be able to send us your improvement ideas or comments then register your interest here: http://www.procertssoftware.com/
Aside of an Electrical Certificates App Pro Certs Software have a number of Electrical Apps in the App stores under the publisher "Pro Certs Software".
These apps include:
> Single Cable Calculator
> Max Zs Values
> kVA Calculator
> Adiabatic Calculator
check out the full suite of apps in the app stores or visit: http://www.procertssoftware.com/
