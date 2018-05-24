 
News By Tag
* Electrical Apps
* BS 7671
* Electrical Certificates App
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

BS 7671 18th Edition 2018 | Smart Electrical Apps for the Smart Electrician

Electrical apps for iOS & Android by Pro Certs Software. BS 7671 18th Edition versions coming soon. www.procertssoftware.com
 
 
Smart Electrical Apps for the Smart Electrician
Smart Electrical Apps for the Smart Electrician
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Electrical Apps
* BS 7671
* Electrical Certificates App

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Features

LONDON - May 29, 2018 - PRLog -- With the release of the 18th edition of the IET wiring regulations due in 2018 Pro Certs Software announce the development of a brand new user friendly electrical certificates app for 2018 "Pro Certs". The new Pro Certs app is specifically designed with the user in mind to ease the burden of form filling as well as saving you time.

The electrical app will produce Electrical Installation Certificates (EIC), Minor Works Certificates (MW) and Electrical Installation Condition Reports (EICR).
.
.
.


Pro Certs Software are offering a select few free use of the Beta version prior to publishing. If you would like to be considered as a Beta tester of the App where you will be able to send us your improvement ideas or comments then register your interest here: http://www.procertssoftware.com/blog/electrical-certificates-app-software-coming-soon

Aside of an Electrical Certificates App Pro Certs Software have a number of Electrical Apps in the App stores under the publisher "Pro Certs Software".

These apps include:
> Single Cable Calculator
> Max Zs Values
> kVA Calculator
> Adiabatic Calculator
check out the full suite of apps in the app stores or visit: http://www.procertssoftware.com/ for further info.

Pro Certs Software are offering a select few free use of the Beta version of the new "Pro Certs" Electrical Certificates App prior to publishing.

If you would like to be considered as a Beta tester of the App where you will be able to send us your improvement ideas or comments then register your interest here: http://www.procertssoftware.com/blog/electrical-certifica...

Follow us on social media to get the latest app development news.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/procertssoftware/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ProCerts
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/procertssoftware
Website: http://www.procertssoftware.com/
Other: http://electrician-apps.com/

Media Contact
Pro Certs Software Ltd
***@pro-certs.com
End
Source:Pro Certs Software
Email:***@pro-certs.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pro Certs Software Ltd News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 29, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share