Affirmation // Afirmación at Peligro Amarillo

Curated by Bettina Pérez Martinez, Affirmation // Afirmación seeks to question the relationship of gender and the tension of the current political climate that affects both Puerto Rico and the rest of America.

MELANIE RIVERA FLORES, Siete Canones de la Belleza series

-- Peligro Amarillo / Santurce is pleased to presentfeaturing local artists from Puerto Rico examining both internal and external forms of diverse political resistance through their work from April – May 2017. Curated by Bettina Pérez Martinez,seeks to question the relationship of gender and the tension of the current political climate that affects both Puerto Rico and the rest of America. The opening reception, which coincides with Peligro Amarillo's first anniversary, is Saturday, April 15, at Calle Cerra 627 in Santurce, the arts district of San Juan, Puerto Rico, from 7PM – 10PM."The act of creating is revolutionary,"underscores curator Bettina Pérez Martinez. "It composes a level of self management, introspection and questioning. An affirmation, the act to assert strongly and publicly, is the most effective way to create the insurgent act of producing political art. Affirming the use of art as a tool question, point and educate. To affirm our presence, our resistance, our essence. Affirming the use of art as a medium to challenge power and signal towards radical change."Featured artists selected forinclude:, who breathes new life to the vivid history of traditional Puerto Rican printmaking in the 1960s and 1970s. Through experimental printmaking and bookbinding, she reflects on contemporary social and political Caribbean issues in small and large-scale work. Her subtle references to historical, social and political themes add many fascinating layers and narratives to her work.Breaking away from traditional school of drawing,seeks to emulate and capture the abstract sense of stimulus, feeling and its relation to the human body through the use of abstraction. Rivera Cortés explores the dimensions of human perception, from a subjective standpoint as well as a scientific and neurological study.is a contemporary dancer, choreographer and video artist that immerses herself in the theme of abandonment through the exploration of abandoned structures in politically tense climates. Soto Rodríguez's unique corporeality captures and delivers to the viewer the essence of the space she inhabits. She examines the space's past and current function, and masterfully projects it through her movements and their relation to the space.establishes a parallel between both methods of fabrication and end product through her use of raw materials such as concrete, stone, and metal and their end result in ornate, seemingly delicate sculptures. She craftily integrates design principles onto her sculptural work and uses them to signal towards underlying social issues and reflections on Caribbean and gender themes.The opening reception foris Saturday, April 15, from 7PM – 10PM at Peligro Amarillo / Santurce. The exhibition will conclude at the end of May 2017. This is the first group exhibition at Peligro Amarillo / Santurce, which will also mark the outpost's one year anniversary in San Juan, Puerto Rico.