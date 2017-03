Hedge Fund Prodigy Jacob Wohl Begins '1 Minute with Jacob Wohl' Series

Hedge fund prodigy Jacob Wohl, best known as the CEO and Co-Founder of Montgomery Assets has released '1 Minute With Jacob Wohl', a video series to help investors make sense of the industry.

-- Hedge fund prodigy Jacob Wohl, who is the CEO of Montgomery Assets, a proprietary trading and asset management firm based in Los Angeles, CA has released a video series called '1 Minute with Jacob Wohl' in order to help investors understand basic topics.The videos, which will be released 3 times per week, are aimed at helping investors build their understanding of financial topics and the financial industry.In just one minute, Jacob Wohl will break down topics such as 'Favorite trading book' and 'Thoughts on Penny Stocks'. Mr. Wohl says "The videos are a great way for investors to grasp the main point of major topics without worrying about the minutia'.Mr. Wohl's firm Montgomery Assets has become well known in the industry for generating competitive risk adjusted returns and being a constant source of innovation in the financial services industry. The '1 Minute with Jacob Wohl' video series can be found on his Twitter page: https://twitter.com/JacobAWohl. The series will also be updates on his Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/ jacobawohl/ Mr. Wohl has, in recent weeks, also started a publishing effort, to make some of Montgomery Assets' non-sensitive research available to the public. Most of this research deals with market liquidity, and can be found on Wohl's SeekingAlpha profile: http://seekingalpha.com/user/48048475/instablogs.