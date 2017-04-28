Montgomery Assets Launches Algorithmic Equity Index Strategy

Montgomery Assets is a proprietary trading and asset management firm based in Los Angeles, CA with a satellite office based in Chengdu, China. The firm manages and trades strategies across equity, fixed income and commodity markets.

-- The algorithmic equity index strategy will be deployed by Montgomery Assets newly launched quantitative trading department and overseen by principles with experience in the quantitative trading space dating back to 1999. "The dynamic equity index strategy is one of the best ways to gain exposure trading equity index markets without having performance that is necessarily correlated to that of equity indexes, because the strategy can be both long and short".The addition of the quantitative department at Montgomery Assets adds an offering unique to the most fundamentally based trading firms as we use technology, AI, and Machine Learning to navigate markets across the globe. The department will be in charge of running existing algorithmic strategies and developing new algorithms to manage the firm's proprietary capital.The dynamic equity index strategy was developed by a team of engineers and market veterans and has a 34 month track record creating returns in excess of 4% per month and are attested to by one of the top 4 global accounting firms. The strategy is not currently available to the general public.This communication is not meant to offer or sell any type of security or investment instrument whatsoever and is for communication purposes only.