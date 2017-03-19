News By Tag
Jacob Wohl, CEO of Montgomery Assets, announces second Southern California office opening Jun 1 2017
Jacob Wohl's proprietary trading and assets management firm, Montgomery Assets has announced the opening of a second Southern California office, in order to enhance the firm's trading capabilities.
Mr. Wohl says: "Montgomery Assets has grown exponentially since our start-up in 2016. We are excited to open our second office in Southern California this June. This office will be headed up by one of our new portfolio managers and will serve as a new trading floor with 24-hour capabilities. We are also investing in state of the art hardware for data mining and analysis. Montgomery Assets trades across multiple continents and asset classes. I am happy to report that our stateside operations are growing in tandem with our international efforts. I also will begin hiring new traders after the Jun 1 2017 opening. Stay tuned for more details and be sure to check out my new video feature: 'One Minute with Jacob Wohl'".
Montgomery Assets is an investment corporation headquartered in Glendale, California. The firm develops proprietary investment strategies and trades in-house capital to validate and refine these strategies. Montgomery Assets' core portfolio, using 100% in-house capital and a proprietary strategy, has delivered achieved its goal of 12% returns per annum since its launch in October 2016.
Montgomery Assets' three portfolio managers have demonstrated competency across a range of markets including equities, fixed income, commodities, futures, and options. The corporation's investment strategies broadly exploit inefficiencies persistent to these markets to deliver superior absolute returns.
Participation in Montgomery Assets core portfolio is closed to outside investors as of March 25 2017. Persons with interest in joining the team as a trader or analyst should visit www.montgomeryassets.com and provide Mr. Wohl with a resume and cover letter.
