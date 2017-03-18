News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
VR Developer Makes Epic Game Nights with Friends Possible Anytime and Anywhere
Experiment 7 Releases Debut Title, Magic Table™ Chess, on Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR
No matter where in the world they're playing from, Magic Table Chess enables players to challenge real-world friends to private games and meet in stunning visual environments. Care to play a game of chess while sitting in oversized leather club chairs in front of a roaring fire? How about a quick match in a starship lounge? In Magic Table Chess it's all possible.
Even if your friends are busy, you can still find a game by matchmaking against players from around the world or playing the constantly improving Magic Table Chess AI. This free download includes core chess gameplay, multiple environments, a variety of decorative art, an original soundtrack and more.
"With Magic Table Chess, and all of our future VR games, we're bridging the gap between social presence and video game play experience,"
Magic Table Chess is available for free on the Oculus Store for Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR. To schedule an interview with the Experiment 7 team, email Emmy Jonassen at press[at]experiment7[
###
ASSETS
Screenshots & Logo
** View: http://www.experiment7.com/
** Download: http://www.experiment7.com/
Social Media
** Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
** Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Websites
** Oculus Rift: https://www.oculus.com/
** Samsung Gear VR: https://www.oculus.com/
** Game Site: http://www.experiment7.com/
ABOUT EXPERIMENT 7
Experiment 7 is a VR games studio based in New York and San Diego. We develop high quality strategy games with broad market appeal. Our staff combines battle-tested game design leadership with unparalleled game data expertise and a dream team of VR, mobile, console and PC veterans. We believe in collaborative creative development, sound quality of life and an uncompromising commitment to product quality. Learn more at Experiment7.com.
Contact
Emmy Jonassen
***@experiment7.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse