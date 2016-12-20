News By Tag
EEDAR Founder and Former Zynga New York GM Launch VR Developer, Experiment 7
Experiment 7's Mission is to Build "Better Than Life" Tabletop Gaming Experiences
"Experiment 7 wants to give people the ability to have tabletop and board game night with their friends wherever and whenever they want," said Co-founder and Creative Director at Experiment 7, Geoffrey Zatkin. "Want to play a game of chess with your buddy who moved cross country? How about hanging in a starship lounge, gazing out at the stars and chatting just like you would in person? We're removing the geographical and logistical constraints that keep in-person game nights from happening, while maintaining the social aspects that make them fun with our Magic Table™ platform."
"We built Magic Table as a platform for our own games, but eventually want other developers to be able to release Magic Table games as well," said Co-founder and Managing Director at Experiment 7, Demetri Detsaridis. "Players on the platform can challenge real-world friends, other VR users from around the world, or face our custom AI opponents in a variety of tabletop games set in stunning and personalizable rooms. You can even play and chat with users on completely different VR hardware."
The Single Player Preview for Experiment 7's first title, Magic Table Chess, is available now for free on Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR. In Q1 2017, Experiment 7 plans to release a multiplayer component that includes skill-based matchmaking, friendly play, avatars, touch controls, real-time voice chat, multi-tiered AI, a variety of decorative art, an original soundtrack and more.
"The Experiment 7 team are experienced game developers who've spent their careers building hit games," said Managing Partner at Presence Capital, Amitt Mahajan. "They understand what strategy gamers want in a multiplayer experience and have the talent to deliver using VR in new and innovative ways. We're excited to help bring Experiment 7's vision of social VR to life."
In addition to Presence Capital, Experiment 7 is backed by other notable industry investors, including Words With Friends Co-creator David Bettner, Japanese mobile giant GREE, and prominent future-tech backers, Colopl VR Fund.
ABOUT EXPERIMENT 7
Experiment 7 is a VR games studio based in New York and San Diego. We develop high quality strategy games with broad market appeal. Our staff combines battle-tested game design leadership with unparalleled game data expertise and a dream team of VR, mobile, console and PC veterans. We believe in collaborative creative development, sound quality of life and an uncompromising commitment to product quality. Learn more at Experiment7.com.
