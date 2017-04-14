 
Experiment 7 Releases First Official Dungeons & Dragons-Themed VR Game, Dungeon Chess

 
 
A gold dragon queen hovers over the board in Dungeon Chess for Oculus Rift.
A gold dragon queen hovers over the board in Dungeon Chess for Oculus Rift.
 
SAN DIEGO - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Virtual reality developer Experiment 7 announced that Dungeon Chess™ released today on Oculus Rift and will come soon on Samsung Gear VR. Dungeon Chess, a Dungeons & Dragons-themed animated chess game, is the first title developed by Experiment 7 in its partnership with Wizards of the Coast.

From fire-breathing dragons to death ray-blasting beholder rooks and beyond, Dungeon Chess players command a lineup of iconic D&D creatures as they engage in classic chess matches against custom AI opponents, VR users from around the globe or their real-world friends. Each game is played in stunning and customizable rooms, like the Forgotten Realm's legendary Yawning Portal Tavern or the Warm Study, where players compete in front of a crackling fire.

"As huge D&D fans ourselves, it was a dream come true to be able to work on Dungeon Chess," said Co-founder and Creative Director of Experiment 7, Geoffrey Zatkin. "We've created what we believe is a killer VR game worthy of D&D enthusiasts, chess fans and the VR community's attention. We can't wait to do the same for our next VR project with Wizards of the Coast."

"Combining the power of storytelling in Dungeons & Dragons with virtual reality is really fascinating, and we're excited to take this first step with Experiment 7 and Dungeon Chess," said Nathan Stewart, Brand Director for D&D. "As with all of our partners, we've been working closely with their development team to make sure the beholders, dragons and mindflayers are all distinctly D&D-flavored and we think that hard work paid off. I can't wait to see the Yawning Portal come to life in virtual reality!"

Dungeon Chess is available on Oculus Rift for $9.99 and coming soon on Samsung Gear VR for $4.99. To request review codes or schedule an interview with the team, email Emmy Jonassen at press[at]experiment7[dot]com. Learn more about Experiment 7 or Dungeon Chess, at experiment7.com.

###

ASSETS

Trailer
** Watch: https://youtu.be/0VxdboYSlng


** Download: experiment7.com/dc-trailer-download

Screenshots & Logos
** View: experiment7.com/dungeon-chess-press-kit
** Download: experiment7.com/presskit-dc

Social Media
** Facebook: facebook.com/experiment7inc
** Twitter: twitter.com/experiment7inc

Websites
** Rift: oculus.com/experiences/rift/1201154329997563
** Game Site: experiment7.com/dungeon-chess

ABOUT WIZARDS OF THE COAST
Wizards of the Coast LLC, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc. (N A S D A Q : H A S), is the leader in entertaining the lifestyle gamer. Wizards' players and fans are members of a global community bound together by their love of both digital gaming and in-person play. The company brings to market a range of gaming experiences under powerful brand names such as MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. For more information about our world renowned brands, visit the Wizards of the Coast Web site at www.wizards.com.

ABOUT EXPERIMENT 7
Experiment 7 is a VR games studio based in New York and San Diego. We develop high quality strategy games with broad market appeal. Our staff combines battle-tested game design leadership with unparalleled game data expertise and a dream team of VR, mobile, console and PC veterans. We believe in collaborative creative development, sound quality of life and an uncompromising commitment to product quality. Learn more at Experiment7.com.

Emmy Jonassen
***@experiment7.com
Click to Share