Snell & Wilmer and Partner Deborah Gubernick Recognized by the OC Coalition for Diversity in the Law

-- Snell & Wilmer is pleased to announce that the Orange County Coalition for Diversity in the Law (OCCDL) has selected the firm's Orange County office as the recipient of its "Axis Award." This award recognizes organizations that are pivotal for advancement and growth, moving institutions forward while staying committed to their core values. Additionally, the OCCDL has awarded partner Deborah Gubernick its "Bridgebuilder Award," which is given to individuals or groups who unite communities, bridge divides, and facilitate collaboration. Both awards will be presented at the OCCDL's 2025 Awards Gala on September 9, 2025.Gubernick is a partner in the firm's intellectual property and commercial litigation groups. She helps both small and large clients safeguard and defend their brands and businesses, both in the U.S. and internationally. With experience in litigating cases across state and federal courts, she has handled over 220 matters before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. Gubernick routinely provides guidance on brand selection, clearance, and global protection strategies. Her experience extends to resolving various online disputes, handling DMCA takedown requests, and advising clients in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) arena. Additionally, she addresses UDRP domain name disputes, online infringement issues, and branding challenges, including cease and desist letters. She handles extensive copyright protection and enforcement matters and has defended multiple copyright demands and infringement cases. She routinely litigates trademark, copyright, and trade secret cases, along with matters related to false advertising, breach of contract, unfair competition, and related claims.Gubernick champions diversity and has a proven track record of dedication to advancing diversity, equity in inclusion in Orange County and beyond. She combines her passion for community and the law, as evidenced by her extensive participation in local organizations through her pro bono work. Internally, Gubernick is the Co-Chair of the Women's Initiative Network and Orange County Hiring Committee. She also offers mentorship to the firm's summer associates and associates. Externally, as a long-time advocate for her community, she takes pride in being an active member of many organizations in the greater community.Gubernick is committed to building bridges by helping others advance themselves through higher education. Since 2015, she has volunteered her assistance to support high school seniors, particularly those from underserved or underrepresented backgrounds who face challenges navigating the college application process. Additionally, Gubernick served on the inaugural Southern California Giving Machine committee in 2023. The initiative raised over $400,000 for various charities, and Deborah was instrumental in securing the Boys & Girls Club as a beneficiary.The OCCDL is a collaborative effort of professionals from leading Orange County law firms and other community partners promoting the recruitment, retainment, equity among, and advancement of diverse attorneys in Orange County. Through its members and partnerships, it has been able to extend its outreach in the community, partner with local schools and organizations to increase community involvement and provide education focused on diversity to students and attorneys.