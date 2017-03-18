4th Annual Ritz on the River in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss.
- March 24, 2017
- PRLog
-- Vicksburg will celebrate the Golden Age of Glitz, The Roaring 20th Anniversary of the Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC). On Thursday, July 13, we will welcome the Downtown Band from Nashville, TN. The Downtown Band is an award winning high-energy 10-piece, dance-driven band, which delivers top quality live entertainment. Dinner will begin at 6:30pm /Show will begin at 8pm. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 10. Dinner show tickets are $50 (advance purchase only) and general admission show tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. Dinner will be served at 6:30pm and show begins at 8:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000 or the Vicksburg Convention Center Box Office. Tables can be reserved for dinner show only with group purchases of 10 and special sponsorship opportunities are available. A portion of the proceeds from this year's event will be donated to the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg. They are dedicated to community improvement by meeting the needs of children, youth, and families. Helping children and making a difference in their lives is the principle on which Junior Auxiliary was founded.
We encourage attendees to wear their fun 20's attire as they arrive in a room from a nostalgic theme of the Golden Age of Glitz. There will be many surprises as we celebrate the milestone 20th
Anniversary of the VCC.
The Downtown Band (http://thedowntownband.com/
) showcases three award-winning lead singers and boasts some of the best musicians in the industry. Members of the band have performed in over 40 countries and for celebrities including Steve Forbes, Lionel Richie, David Letterman, Carrie Underwood, Jay Leno, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, consistently exceeding the expectations of their discriminating clientele. The Downtown Band's explosive backbeat, soulful renditions, and powerful horn section have helped establish this band as the standard to make any special event a smashing success. This group is fronted by the strong vocal talents of Justin Caldwell, an accomplished vocalist, songwriter, and composer. Caldwell has toured internationally in over 30 countries as a solo entertainer, and written award-winning original music for film and TV.
We take pride in going beyond expectations to provide top quality entertainment and events for the community. For more information or for sponsorship opportunities (http://vicksburgconventioncenter.com/ritz-on-the-river-sp...
), please contact Elyce Curry or Annette Kirklin at 601.630.2929.