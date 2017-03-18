Ramsey Lewis and His Electric Band to perform at the 37th Annual ASU Jazz Festival

 
VICKSBURG, Miss. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The 37th Annual Alcorn State University (ASU) Jazz Festival featuring Ramsey Lewis and his Electric Band will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center on Saturday, April 22, 2017.  The times for the performances are scheduled for 9:00 am-4:00 pm, High School and University Jazz Ensembles; 4:00 pm-5:00 pm, Ramsey Lewis Workshop; 7:00 pm-7:45 pm, Mississippi Jazz Educators; 8:00 pm-9:30 pm, Ramsey Lewis and His Electric Band.  All events are free and open to the public.

For three and a half decades the Department of Fine Arts at Alcorn State University has sponsored what has become Mississippi's longest-running and most prestigious jazz festival. The day-long festival features performances by some of the most outstanding professional jazz musicians and university, college and secondary school jazz ensembles from throughout the United States. Highlights of the festival are the afternoon workshops and evening concerts by some of the world's greatest jazz artists.  The Festival is directed by Dr. David Miller.

Ramsey Lewis, who is a NEA Jazz Master, has been an iconic leader in the contemporary jazz movement for over 50 years with an unforgettable sound and outgoing personality. He is a three-time Grammy® winner, has recorded over 70 albums, and has joined forces with countless other artists to create new and innovative music.

The Annual Alcorn State University Jazz Festival is a masterpiece rich in tradition and talent. Jazz masters like Clark Terry, Max Roach, Slide Hampton, Maynard Ferguson, Freddie Hubbard, Louie Bellson, Donald Byrd, Branford Marsalis, Stanley Turrentine, McCoy Tyner and Arturo Sandoval have graced the stage of this free event throughout its history, establishing the ASU Jazz Festival as a true gem and premier jazz event in the region.

The ASU Jazz Festival is funded in part by grants from the Mississippi Arts Commission, South Arts,  the National Endowment for the Arts, and Art Works. Visit www.alcorn.edu/jazzfest for more information.

