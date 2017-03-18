 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Edupliance Webinar To Cover Form 941 Update for 2017

Expert Dayna Reum covers the IRS Form 941 and its accompanying Form Schedule B in this webinar.
 
 
HILLSBORO, Ore. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Edupliance announces webinar titled, "Form 941 Update 2017" that aims to update attendees over the new details around the updated Form 941 and how to properly complete it to avoid costly penalties and to avoid notices from the IRS. The webinar goes LIVE on Tuesday, April 4, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, Eastern Time.

The Form 941 is an essential form for all employers that pay employees and withhold federal and FICA (social security and Medicare) taxation. In recent years several changes to the 941 form has made it difficult to understand. The importance of reconciliation and completion of not only the Form 941 but Schedule B is becoming increasingly important for employers to avoid costly disputes with the IRS resulting in penalties.

The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by Dayna Reum, who has been heavily involved in the payroll industry for over 17 years and is a Certified Payroll Professional through the American Payroll Association. She is currently the Payroll Tax and Garnishment Manager at PetSmart Inc.

Webinar attendees will learn:

·         941 Basic Requirements

o    Reporting Requirements

o    941 Due Dates

o    Electronic Filing

o    Signing Requirements

·         Line by line review

·         2017 Updates

·         Schedule B requirements and tips

·         Reconciliation of Form 941 and W-2's at year end

·         941-x forms and how to deal with them

·         IRS Notices, disputes and how to deal with them

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/form-941-update-2017?u...

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com

Click to Share