Kelvin Education and Voyager Education Partner to Deliver One-of-a-Kind Integrated K-12 Solution

New Partnership Combines Kelvin's Industry-Leading Survey Platform with Voyager Education's Strategic Planning Management Platform to Drive Meaningful, Positive Impacts in Education
By:
 
IRVINE, Calif. - Sept. 24, 2025 - PRLog -- Kelvin Education, a leading provider of K-12 student, staff, and family survey tools, is proud to announce an innovative partnership with Voyager Education's Beacon platform, a cutting-edge strategic planning application designed to empower school districts with actionable insights.

Surveying stakeholders is a crucial aspect of strategic planning and this collaboration uniquely integrates Kelvin's rich survey data on school climate, culture, mental health, and wellness with Voyager's Beacon platform, which is a powerful solution for strategic planning in the K-12 environment.  Beacon transforms strategic planning into a continuous progress approach by integrating project management principles, which are crucial for effective stakeholder engagement, implementation and execution.  Together, Kelvin and Beacon create a seamless solution that supports district leaders in making data-driven decisions and implementing effective strategic initiatives.

"With this partnership, we are setting a new standard in K-12 education," said James Schneider, CEO of Kelvin Education. "By combining our deep understanding of school community voices with Voyager's strategic planning expertise, districts gain a powerful toolset to enhance student outcomes and foster healthier school environments."

Voyager Education's CEO, Dr. Chris Balow, added, "Integrating Kelvin's comprehensive survey insights into Beacon elevates the strategic planning process. Districts can now rely on real-time, multi-dimensional survey data to prioritize initiatives, align resources, and track progress toward their goals."

Benefits of Kelvin Survey Data within the Beacon Strategic Planning Tool

Through this partnership, districts using the Beacon strategic planning tool can seamlessly integrate Kelvin's survey data into their strategic planning workflows.

Key benefits include:
  • Authentic Stakeholder Voice: Direct integration of student, staff, and family feedback into strategic goal-setting ensures that district priorities are grounded in the lived experiences of those they serve.

  • Actionable Metrics: Kelvin's dimension-based reports allow leadership teams to identify strengths, challenges, and areas for targeted improvement, informing goal development and strategy alignment.

  • Continuous Improvement: Districts can track progress over time, comparing baseline survey data with future collections to evaluate the effectiveness of implemented strategies.

  • Streamlined Planning Process: Having survey data embedded within the Beacon platform eliminates data silos and simplifies the planning process by centralizing qualitative and quantitative inputs.

  • Improved Engagement: The integration helps districts hear from every voice, ensuring decisions are made taking every student, staff, and family into consideration.

  • Support for State and Federal Requirements: Enables districts to meet stakeholder engagement mandates and demonstrate data-driven decision-making in compliance reports.


About Kelvin Education - Visit us at https://kelvin.education/
Kelvin Education delivers a modern, flexible survey platform focused on simplifying K12 Surveys and Data while providing real-time insights and actionable data.

About Voyager Education Visit us at https://voyagered.com/
Voyager Education's Beacon platform is designed specifically for schools to help district leaders build, monitor, and communicate your strategic plan. No matter where your district is in the process or the size of your plan, Beacon's innovative approach guides you on your journey to break through implementation challenges and deliver results by aligning resources, goals, and initiatives to support student success and well-being.

Media Contact:
Name: Scott Odegard
Title: Director of Partnerships
Kelvin Education
Email Address: sodegard@kelvin.education
Phone Number: 530-648-4030

Media Contact:
Name: Dr. Chris Balow
Title: CEO / Founder
Voyager Education
Email Address: cebalow@voyagered.com
Phone Number: 651-210-5732

Scott Odegard
***@kelvin.education
Source:
Email Verified
Survey, Strategic
Education
Irvine - California - United States
Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
