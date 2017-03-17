H2LR Architects Debuts New Website

H2LR Architects Debuts Dynamic New Website to Enhance Expert Master Planning Services Texas-based commercial architecture, planning and sustainability firm continues bolstering over 100 years of varied architectural design and construction experience

-- H2LR Architects, a Dallas, Texas-based commercial architecture, planning and sustainability firm representing a culmination of more than 100 combined years of varied architectural design and construction experience, continues to enhance its expert master planning services by way of a vivid, dynamic new website. Located at http://h2lr.com/, the new web portal boasts eye-catching visual elements and easy-to-navigate features that enable visitors to click through the various sections of H2LR's site such as Home, Profile, Portfolio, Expertise and Contacts."The underlying principle that drives all of us here at H2LR is simple: To ensure the academic and municipal buildings that shape the context of our country are thoughtfully and meaningfully designed for the people who use them, and that they will enhance each institution's legacy," states H2LR's LEED AP David W. Hensley. "We work hand-in-hand with private schools, cities and institutions of higher learning to design and renovate their campuses in a way that not only respects tradition but also creatively challenges it, all to enable the achievement of modern-day goals."The company's recently redesigned website is a vivid showcase for all that we offer, and we're proud to be able to present our new online presence to existing and prospective clients alike."Among the myriad of finished and accomplished projects to its credit, H2LR boasts a sterling reputation in the private schools, higher education and municipal sector, taking responsibility for work on such esteemed institutions as the Starwood Academy of Frisco Montessori, Starcreek Montessori, St. George Episcopal Church and School, Canterbury Episcopal School, St. Mary's Hall, Northeast Texas community colleges, Collin County Community College, Dallas Animal Shelter and Fire Station #34. Other projects H2LR has been directly involved with include the Elm Fork Soccer facility and the Highland Park residence.In the area of planning, H2LR remains dedicated to helping institutions reach long-range goals for developing their campuses, offering master planning services that enable clients to define a clear path for moving their institutions forward in "reasonable stages" that can be supported environmentally – and also monetarily. "Because we are not only master planners but also architects and building code experts, our plans are created with an understanding of how they will ultimately be executed – thus protecting our clients from unnecessary expenditures,"adds Hensley.By drawing inspiration from the location itself rather than its own portfolio, H2LR avoids a generic approach to architecture that would compromise the cultural and historical significance of a renowned institution. Believing that the people who utilize a structure should influence the design of that structure, the firm's designs incorporate the ideas and goals of staff, citizens, students and faculty who use them every day."As architects, we at H2LR understand that we are uniquely positioned to positively affect the environment by simply practicing our profession,"concludes Hensley. "To that end, we promote sustainable development and energy independence according to the highest standards, ensuring that every design blends thoughtfully into its natural environment, and that every master plan considers the environment's probable future."