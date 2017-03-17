 
Industry News





Russia's Yugagro Exhibition Divides into Two Trade Shows: Yugagro and the Farming Expo

Yugagro, one of Russia's leading exhibitions for the agricultural industry, has been divided into two individual exhibitions.
 
 
YugAgro_EN
YugAgro_EN
 
KRASNODAR, Russian Federation - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Yugagro, one of Russia's leading exhibitions for the agricultural industry, has been divided into two individual exhibitions. This is to address demand from businesses for more exhibition space resulting from the strong growth of domestic agricultural production and livestock farming. The two events are called Yugagro and the Farming Expo.

The Yugagro exhibition will take place from 28 November until 1 December 2017 in Krasnodar, Russia's most important agricultural region, and focus on agricultural machinery, equipment and materials for agricultural production.

Farming Expo will take place from 25 – 27 October 2017, also in Krasnodar, and focus on equipment, feed and veterinary products for livestock and poultry breeding.

Russia is experiencing a period of confidence in its agricultural industry, with Agriculture Minister Aleksandr Tkachev predicting agriculture could become the country's second biggest export after energy.

Affordable land prices, low labour costs and moderate production costs make Russian agriculture and livestock farming competitive.

This means there is strong demand for updated and modern food production and processing machinery and equipment from international suppliers.

Approximately 12,000 buyers are expected to attend Yugagro, and over 3,000 buyers are expected to attend Farming Expo. The separation of the two events will enable buyers to meet more sector specific businesses, and enable exhibitors to reach more targeted buyers.

For more information about participating in the Yugagro exhibition or to register for a press pass, visit www.yugagro.org

For more information about participating in Farming Expo or to register for a press pass, visit www.farming-expo.ru

Alternatively, you can also contact Anna Bychkova on fm@ite-exhibitions.com or +44 (0) 207 596 5213 for more information.

- ENDS -

Notes to editors:

Yugagro and Farming Expo are organised by ITE Group Plc (UK) and KrasnodarEXPO (Russia).

