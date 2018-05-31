News By Tag
Breakbulk Europe kommt nach Bremen!
Breakbulk Europe, the world's largest event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry, will in 2018 move to Bremen, Germany, for the first time in its 12-year history, as its present home, the Antwerp Expo, begins a multi-year expansion project later this year.
Breakbulk Europe was launched following the many successes of Breakbulk Americas—the longest standing Breakbulk event, created more than 25 years ago. Breakbulk Europe was an immediate hit when it debuted in 2006, filling Antwerp's Old Town Hilton to capacity.The event then moved to Antwerp Expo, each year increasing in both scale and attendance. In 2016, a record 8,235 industry professionals attended the event and this year sees the venue used to maximum capacity.
Laurent Noel, Industry Director for the Transport & Logistics division of ITE Group, the parent company of Breakbulk Events & Media said:
"Breakbulk Europe has thrived in Antwerp, thanks in large part to the huge efforts of the Breakbulk team and the incredible support from the Port of Antwerp. It is undeniably THE meeting place for the European Breakbulk community. As an organization, ITE is looking forward to the modernization and extra capacity the Antwerp Expo renovations will bring. While these works are ongoing and we await our return, we will continue to develop the event through our ongoing investment programme and look forward to the next stage in the event's evolution. Last year's stakeholder survey was resounding in terms of the community's interest in Germany, and we are incredibly excited about hosting everyone in Bremen from 29 to 31 May 2018."
The Port of Bremen and its twin Port of Bremerhaven are managed by bremenports. Together they are important logistics hubs for both the automotive industry and the offshore wind sector. Project cargo and breakbulk cargoes—large machinery, industrial plant components, steel and more—are primarily handled through the Port of Bremen.
As the host port for 2018, bremenports will be featured in the next issue of Breakbulk Magazine, Vol 3 2017, released in June. The supplement will include key information for Breakbulk Europe participants such as the 2018 floor plan, exhibitor and sponsor list, and an introduction to the city of Bremen, as well as comprehensive coverage of bremenports. The goal is to make the transition from Antwerp to Bremen as seamless as possible.
