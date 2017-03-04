News By Tag
UITT, Ukraine's leading travel exhibition, returns in March 2017
The 23rd edition of UITT, Ukraine's best attended travel and tourism exhibition, returns on 29 – 31 March 2017 at the IEC in Kyiv.
The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Department of Tourism and Resorts of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine have confirmed their official support, with the latter assisting with promoting the Ukrainian national stand.
The Ukrainian national stand will include regions, cities, commercial businesses, public organizations, associations and unions, showcasing their destination or services to local and international travel industry visitors.
Participating destinations at this year's event include Bulgaria, Georgia, Dominican Republic, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Catalonia, Cyprus, Cuba, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Palestine, Poland, USA, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, plus many others.
New participants will include Albania, Belarus and Lithuania, who will be joined by returning participants:
Leading tour operators who have also confirmed their participation include Coral Travel, TUI, Anex Tour, Natalie Tours, Pac Group, Amadeus, Oasis Travel, Feeria, Elite Tour, Karavan Luxe Tour and Vitiana.
Domestic tourism has grown in the Ukraine, reflecting an increase of participation from the regional and city tourist offices of Lviv, Zakarpattia, Odessa, Chernivtsi, Kherson, Mykolayiv, Chernihiv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne and Kharkiv.
A comprehensive business programme which focuses on the latest industry developments, will form part of the UITT exhibition. On 29 March 2017, Anex Tour, Coral Travel, TUI Ukraine, Natalie Tours and Ukraine International Airlines will share insights on the new trends for the spring - summer season.
On 30 March 2017, the Ukrainian Adventure and Ecotourism Association will host a conference on rural tourism – a fast growing travel sector. The Department of Tourism and Resorts of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine, UZBGR and Intercity will also host a session on optimising rail transportation services before the summer season.
On 31 March 2017, the Department of Tourism and Resorts of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine will host a conference focusing on the 'Year of Sustainable Tourism', and discuss future plans for developing the nation's tourism industry.
To register as visitor, or to apply for a press pass, or to download the UITT smartphone app, please visit www.uitt-kiev.com (http://www.uitt-
