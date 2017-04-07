News By Tag
80 speakers and panel members confirmed for the first WorldBuild India exhibition
WorldBuild India, a brand new business-to-business exhibition in Mumbai dedicated to construction and building, has finalised its speaker list - over 80 big names speaking and judging within a large programme of events, conclaves and conferences.
The Smart Cities programme is at the forefront of global attention – so it has pride of place in the WorldBuild India business programme. Curated by Dr Vijay Kadam, the Vision India conclave is a forum for all involved in developing smart cities, where municipal corporations from western India will display their development plans and network with architects, engineers, urban planners, builders and contractors.
Meanwhile, the Breathing Cities contest, curated by Dean D'Cruz and Reboni Saha from Goa's Mozaic Design studio and launched in partnership with Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, invites architects to design an architectural project that represents the colours of their city. The best ideas will be presented during WorldBuild India.
On the construction side, the Innovations in Structural Design & Construction conclave will bring together engineers, structural designers and project managers to discuss the past, present and future of building and structural engineering. Presentations will cover innovations in construction, digital trends in structural design, a climatic session, and more.
There is much more to interest the whole of the building community at WorldBuild India. Other sessions include the Engineering for State-of-the-
As well as these events and networking opportunities, WorldBuild India's exhibition will feature over 200 companies in building and construction. Confirmed exhibitors include Saint-Gobain, Asian Paints, Amorim, BASF, Sika, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Rockwool India, Mitsubishi, Bradbury Group, Tecnoimac s.p.a and many other brands from India and around the world.
WorldBuild India will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai from 20 to 22 April 2017. Entry to all business programme events is free for trade professionals – those who would like to visit can register at www.worldbuild-
WorldBuild India is the premier international B2B exhibition dedicated entirely to the building, architecture and construction industries.
Taking place 20-22 April 2017 in Mumbai, the event is a must attend for industry professionals looking to enhance their industry knowledge, connections, supplier base and careers.
