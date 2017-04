80 speakers and panel members confirmed for the first WorldBuild India exhibition

WorldBuild India, a brand new business-to-business exhibition in Mumbai dedicated to construction and building, has finalised its speaker list - over 80 big names speaking and judging within a large programme of events, conclaves and conferences.

-- Confirmed participants include:, the iconic Danish architect and pioneer of pedestrian-friendly urban design; social protagonist, the Spain-based principal of Anupama Kundoo Architects, and many others. Jan Gehl will speak as part of the Icon Lectures and Philips Liveable Cities series on 20 April, discussing how planners can create urban environments that work for everyone.The Smart Cities programme is at the forefront of global attention – so it has pride of place in the WorldBuild India business programme. Curated by Dr Vijay Kadam, theis a forum for all involved in developing smart cities, where municipal corporations from western India will display their development plans and network with architects, engineers, urban planners, builders and contractors.Meanwhile, the, curated by Dean D'Cruz and Reboni Saha from Goa's Mozaic Design studio and launched in partnership with Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, invites architects to design an architectural project that represents the colours of their city. The best ideas will be presented during WorldBuild India.On the construction side, thewill bring together engineers, structural designers and project managers to discuss the past, present and future of building and structural engineering. Presentations will cover innovations in construction, digital trends in structural design, a climatic session, and more.There is much more to interest the whole of the building community at WorldBuild India. Other sessions include the, a conclave of the Builders' Association of India, and two contests organised by the Pune Construction Engineering Research Foundation – the Vidyarthi Competition for educational institutions, and the 2017 Construction Safety Awards.As well as these events and networking opportunities, WorldBuild India'swill feature over 200 companies in building and construction. Confirmed exhibitors include Saint-Gobain, Asian Paints, Amorim, BASF, Sika, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Rockwool India, Mitsubishi, Bradbury Group, Tecnoimac s.p.a and many other brands from India and around the world.WorldBuild India will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai from 20 to 22 April 2017. Entry to all business programme events is free for trade professionals – those who would like to visit can register at www.worldbuild- india.com WorldBuild India is the premier international B2B exhibition dedicated entirely to the building, architecture and construction industries.Taking place 20-22 April 2017 in Mumbai, the event is a must attend for industry professionals looking to enhance their industry knowledge, connections, supplier base and careers.