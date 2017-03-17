News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Choosing Energy Saving Appliances, The First Step To Living Sustainably
The actions, habits, and even appliances we use in our daily lives all have an impact on our carbon footprint
In this region, people are looking at ways that they can be more energy efficient, and rightly so – as the residential sector, for example, consumes over 40% of the total electricity, while air conditioning accounts for 70% of the GCC's annual consumption.[
Since the ownership of home appliances and cars in the region is on the rise, choosing a home appliance that reduces energy consumption is both beneficial for the consumer's pocket and their carbon footprint. This is one of the steps to create energy efficient homes that conserve energy and reduce any unnecessary energy consumption and greenhouse gases. Samsung Electronics manufactures appliances with eco-friendly innovations that offers sustainable products, and responsible ways to recycle these products at the end of their lifetimes.
In the home, Samsung can help save energy with its New Front loader washing machine, the AddWash washing machine, powered by the ecobubbleTM technology. AddWash delivers powerful performance even in cold water, and its unique drop down door allows you to add any item at any time during the wash, without having to stop and re-start the Washing machine, thereby saving you time, water and electricity.
For the kitchen, Samsung's Twin Cooling Plus Refrigerator with its two independent cooling systems ensures prolonged freshness while only consuming up to 50% less energy compared to an energy guzzling conventional fridge, More importantly, the Twin Cooling plus boasts Five Cooling modes which enable the consumer to control the fridge and freezer independently. You can turn your freezer to a Fridge, for when you need extra space, or switch off your Fridge and keep your freezer on when you are off on your Summer Holidays, which helps reduce energy consumption.
Moving into the living room, Samsung's next innovation in TV the QLED TV, provides unbelievably brilliant picture quality and a Quantum Dots technology that contributes to the durability and energy efficiency of the TV. Meaning you can reduce your power consumption footprint and enjoy a more advanced viewing experience.
Being aware and implementing small changes into our lives is the start of reducing our carbon emissions. However, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done, and purchasing new and sustainable appliances is a big step to help contribute positively to our global carbon footprint and cost savings throughout the year.
[1] http://www.afedonline.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse