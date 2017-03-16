 
Industry News





Company releases Digital Camera Data Recovery Software to recover deleted data from camera device

Digital Camera Data Recovery Software recovers accidentally deleted pictures, images, photos, audio, video files and folders from digital camera storage media.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Camera Data Recovery Software is reliable solution for your lost and deleted digital pictures, photos, images, precious photographs and audio/video files from your digital camera.  Software is capable to recover data even if media is corrupted or logically damaged. Digital camera data recovery program uses advance disk scanning mechanism to quickly search and recover lost data from digital camera.  Picture recovery application provides preview facility to view lost data files before final recovery process. Software also provides facility to save recovered picture and video files at specified location on your computer system. Digital camera recovery program is compatible with all major digital camera manufactures like Sony, Samsung, Olympus, Kodak, Nikon, Casio, Canon, Panasonic, HP and other digital camera brands.

Digital camera data recovery application is equipped with advance features that support all type of digital camera including Compact digital camera, Professional camera, Digital video camera, Novelty camera, Digital video camera, Point and Shoot camera, Digital SLR camera and other type of digital camera. Software facilitates safe recovery of files lost due to major data loss cases like improper device handling, software/hardware error, virus attack, accidentally deleted or formatted digital camera or any other similar data loss reason.

Software Features:

1. Software uses advance data recovery algorithm to quickly locate and recover lost files and folders.

2. Digital camera data recovery program supports recovery of lost picture and videos saved in different file formats like JPEG, GIF, TIFF, BMP, PNG, MPEG, AVI, MOV and other file formats.

3. Digital camera recovery application is easy to use and does not require any technical knowledge to operate it.

4. Digital camera file recovery program easily works on all types of digital camera devices.

5. Software supports picture recovery even if "Drive not formatted" error message is displayed on your PC while accessing digital camera.

6. Software allows you to save your recovered picture and video files at specific location on your computer system.

For more information:

Visit: www.pcrecoverysoftware.net

Email: support@pcrecoverysoftware.net

