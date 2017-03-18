News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Company announces Memory Card Data Recovery Software to recover deleted data from Memory Card
Memory Card Data Recovery Software recovers deleted digital photos, pictures, audio-video files, official documents and other precious data from memory card storage media
Memory card data recovery software restores multimedia files from virus corrupted, accidentally formatted, logically damaged memory card storage devices with support to recovery of compressed and encrypted files. Software supports recovery of lost data files from all type of USB memory cards like Picture card, Micro SD card, Mini SD card, Multimedia card, Secure digital card, Compact flash card, Micro drive, Memory stick and other format memory cards with different storage capacity. Memory Card Data Recovery Software supports all major brands of memory card storage media like Kingston, SanDisk, Sony, Samsung, Toshiba, HP, Olympus, Transcend and other popular brands.
Software Features:
1. Memory Card Data Recovery Software helps to recover deleted data even if "Drive not detected" or "Drive not formatted" error message is displayed on computer while accessing memory card.
2. Software is easy to use and does not require any expert guidance or technical knowledge to operate it.
3. Software recovers deleted data lost due to human error, virus attack, improper device handling, software/hardware failure or any other similar data loss reason.
4. Memory card data recovery software deeply scans and recovers deleted files saved in various file formats including JPEG, PNG, GIF, AVI, DOC, TXT etc.
5. Memory card data restoration application supports all type of USB port memory card readers.
For more information:
Visit: www.pcrecoverysoftware.net
Email: support@pcrecoverysoftware.net
Contact
PCRecoverySoftware.net
***@pcrecoverysoftware.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse