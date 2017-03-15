 
Industry News





Company introduces NTFS Data Recovery Software to recover deleted files from NTFS hard drive

PCRecoverySoftware.net Company developed affordable NTFS Data Recovery Software with advance disk scanning technique to recover lost data saved in different file extensions from hard drive partition on NTFS file system.
 
 
NTFS Data Recovery Software
NTFS Data Recovery Software
 
GHAZIABAD, India - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- NTFS Data Recovery Software is developed by PCRecoverySoftware.net Company that provide complete solution to recover all missing files and folder data from NTFS partition hard drive within few simple steps. Software facilitates to recover lost pictures, images, photographs, text documents, audio-video files and other crucial data from different data storage capacity of hard drive. NTFS partition hard drive recovery software provides different data searching mode including Basic Search, Deep Search and Signature Search mode to recover data lost due to various reasons from Windows hard disk that partition on NTFS file system. NTFS data recovery program allows user to save all recovered files and folders at specified location in computer system.

NTFS partition hard drive recovery software is fully capable to recover data in all major data loss cases such as formatted hard disk drive, accidental files and folders deletion, virus attack, logically corrupted hard drive, improper system shutdown, power failure, empty recycle bin and other data loss situation. Software works with all standards of hard drive including IDE, EIDE, SATA, ATA and SCSI for data recovery. NTFS data recovery software provides facility to view lost or deleted data before actual data recovery process. Software empowers user to recover data from hard disk even if "Drive not formatted" or other similar message displayed on computer screen.

Key characteristics of NTFS Data Recovery Software:

1. Software works with all latest versions of Windows OS like XP/Vista/7/8/10.
2. Provide simple and highly interactive graphical user interface easy to use.
3. Software uses advance disk scanning mechanism to deeply scan hard drive and recover lost data.
4. Recover lost audio files, video files, image files, text files and other type of files from NTFS hard disk
5. Facilitate to browse destination path where user can save recovered data in PC storage media.
6. Software is compatible with all major hard drive brands including Samsung, Seagate, Western Digital, IBM, Quantum, Hitachi etc.
7. Facilitate to view all missing files and folders before final data recovery process.
8. Support data recovery from hard drive partitioned on NTFS or NTFS5 file system.

To get more information about products visit: www.pcrecoverysoftware.net and any technical support contact us: support@pcrecoverysoftware.net

Contact
PCRecoverySoftware.net
9868337762
support@pcrecoverysoftware.net
