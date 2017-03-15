Spring Into Style Trends and Fashion

4Chion Lifestyle is bringing you the best styling event in the southwestern US Saturday with Phoenix Fashion Week.

Spring Into Style Phoenix Fashion Week

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Fashion

* Style

* Spring Industry:

* Fashion Location:

* Scottsdale - Arizona - US Subject:

* Events

Contact

Tammy Forchion

4Chion Lifestyle

***@4chionmarketing.com Tammy Forchion4Chion Lifestyle

End

-- 4Chion Lifestyle is bringing you the best styling event in the southwestern US Saturday with Phoenix Fashion Week.4Chion Lifestyle announces they are bringing coverage at Phoenix Fashion Week's, Spring into Style, March 25, 2017 at the beautiful historic Jokake Inn at The Phoenician 6000 East Camelback Road Scottsdale AZ.Phoenician General Manager Mark Vinciguerra said: "As the Valley's premier luxury resort destination, The Phoenician is celebrated for its iconic style and inspiring experiences. Hosting this signature runway show in partnership with Phoenix Fashion Week brings the season's top trends to life for both our resort guests and community. We look forward to an exciting event, with our own Jokake Inn providing a historic backdrop to the evening."Get your tickets here http://ow.ly/JeJp30a6i9Z, download your Phoenix Fashion Week app, or stay tuned on 4Chion Lifestyle social media for all the best in spring styling trends.Join us for exclusive backstage, front row, and more. Connect with 4Chion Lifestyle at: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Google+, and Tumblr. Our official hash tag is #4ChionStyleThe following hashtags will be using and following: #SpringIntoStyle#phxfw #phxfashionweek for the event. Each stylist teams' hashtag is:· #PHXFWfloralo @AshleyPaigeCollective· #PHXFWtravelero @FashiontoFitYou· #PHXFWyellowo @GitanaStyling· #PHXFWpunko @Parisa__Zahedi· #PHXFWmixedprintso @RareScarfVintage· #PHXFWstatementsleeveso @StyleStalkersAZo @ShimThe historical Jokake Inn is the perfect location to exhibit the best of spring styling. Stylist include:· Ashley Paige styling floral sponsor Harpreet Mann· Style Stalkers styling statement sleeves sponsor Collectively Candice· Parisa Zahedi styling punk sponsor Kinsey Schofield· Mitch Phillips styling mixed prints sponsor SmartBlondes· Sarah Parks styling men's travelers sponsor Phil Westbrooks· Sandra Yotty styling yellow sponsor Tommy Lynn Calhoun Miss Arizona USAPhoenix Fashion Week Spring into Style sponsors and supporters include Toni & Guy, Core Water, Muze Beauty, Ellure Lounge, and The Phoenician. The evening will be the largest fashion event for spring in Phoenix. This will include pop-up shops, beauty product sampling, delicious hors d'oeuvres, and drinks.4Chion Lifestyle will bring you the best of fashion from Phoenix Fashion Week. There are 6 talented Arizona stylists to the runway. The winner is voted by the audience in attendance with the Phoenix Fashion Week app. Phoenix Fashion Week is the top fashion show in the southwestern US."The organization's mission is to bridge the gap between national and international designers and premier retailers and prestige fashion media. Phoenix Fashion Week's ultimate goal is to garner global exposure for Arizona's fashion industry."4Chion Lifestyle is your location for beauty, fashion, red carpet, celebrity, and more. 4Chion Lifestyle provides lifestyle worldwide. Our team is dedicated to bringing the highest quality lifestyle for your best styling, fashion, and beauty needs.4Chion Lifestyle is a division of 4Chion Marketing. 4Chion Marketing is an experienced marketing firm to provide your company with current and updated marketing services. We focus on your business' ability to continue to grow. We are Certified Online Marketing Professionals. 4Chion provides traditional and Internet marketing services.