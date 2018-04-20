News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
20 Years Celebrating Films ~ Ebertfest
Roger Ebert created Roger Ebert's Overlooked Film Festival or better known as Ebertfest. This festival is held at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign IL. This place is near Ebert's hometown, Urbana, and h
The panel discussions and film festival are organized by College of Media at the University of Illinois and his wife Chaz Ebert. This year they are bringing a festival that brings the concept of films that need to be films that give these films and their filmmakers a well-deserved second look. This five-day festival, April 18-22, will bring together film writers, directors, actors, directors, and film lovers.
The panel discussions include:
THURSDAY, APRIL 19, 2018
• 9:00 am – 10:00 am
THE CRITICS' PANEL SPONSORED BY ROTTEN TOMATOES
CRITICAL MASS: THE FUTURE OF FILM CRITICISM
Moderated by Claudia Puig
Hyatt Place Hotel, Lower Level
FRIDAY, APRIL 20, 2018
• 9:00 am – 10:00 am
THE ALLIANCE FOR INCLUSION AND RESPECT PANEL
CHALLENGING STIGMA THROUGH THE ARTS
Moderated by Eric Pierson
Hyatt Place Hotel, Lower Level
FRIDAY, APRIL 20, 2018
• 10:15 am – 11:15 am
Leveling THE PLAYING FIELD: HOLLYWOOD IN THE TIME OF #MeToo and #TimesUp
Moderated by Carrie Rickey
Hyatt Place Hotel, Lower Level
SATURDAY, APRIL 21, 2018
• 9:00 am – 10:00 am
FREE LECTURE:
THE LUMIÈRE BROTHERS AND THE BIRTH OF CINEMA
Led by Dr. Richard Neupert
Hyatt Place Hotel, Lower Level
This is just for starters for the week. There are six women directors included in appearances for the festival. These women are Ava DuVernay (13th), Amma Asante (Belle), Julie Dash (Daughters of the Dust), Shari Springer (American Splendor), Catherine Bainbridge (Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World), and Martha Coolidge (Rambling Rose). Other guests include:
• Director Andy Davis The Fugative
• Professor Miguel Alcubierre Intersteller
• Gregory Nava Selena
• Ruth Ann Harnisch Columbus
• Kogonada Columbus
• Andrew Miano Columbus
• Bill Harnisch Columbus
• Alloy Orchestra A Page of Madness
• Shari Springer Berman American Splendor
• Robert Pulcini American Splendor
• Jeff Dowd The Big Labowski
The film screening schedule for the 20th Anniversary is:
4/18/2018
• The Fugative 7 PM
4/19/2018
• Intersteller 12 PM
• Selena 4 PM
• Belle 8:30 PM
4/20/2018
• Columbus 12 PM
• A Page of Madness 3:30 PM
• American Splendor 8:30 PM
4/21/2018
• 13th 10:30 AM
• Daughters of Dust 2:30 PM
• Rambling Rose 5:30 PM
• The Big Lebowski 8:30 PM
4/22/2018
• Rumble The Indians Who Rocked The World Noon
Friday night, April 20, there will be a band, cake, and ice cream on the Plaza at the Virginia Theatre to celebrate the 20th anniversary. Sunday, as is tradition, a musical event will take place after the screening of Rumble: Indians Who Rocked the World. This festival will be bringing films from the past to current issues facing the film industry. The festival will honor Egbert and films.
4Chion Lifestyle brings you the best in your lifestyle. This is your place for beauty, fashion, red carpet, celebrity, and more. 4Chion Lifestyle provides lifestyle worldwide. Our team is dedicated to bringing the highest quality lifestyle for your best styling, fashion, and beauty needs.
4Chion Lifestyle, a division of 4Chion Marketing, an experienced marketing firm providing your company with current and updated marketing services. We focus on your business' ability to continue to grow. 4Chion provides traditional and Internet marketing services for red carpet, celebrity, fashion, and more through extensive knowledge and 15 years of experience. Looking to advertise or sponsor with 4Chion Lifestyle feel free to contact us.
###
@4ChionLifestyle
Connect with 4Chion Lifestyle for your best lifestyle here:
Google+
Flickr
Connect with Ebertfest here:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Google+: https://plus.google.com/
Sponsors for the festival include:
College of Media at the University of Illinois
Roger & Chaz Ebert
Shatterglass Studios
SURFACE 51
Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Champaign County Alliance for Inclusion, & Respect
L.A. Gourmet Catering
Illini Radio Group
President & Mrs. Timothy L. Killeen
Busey
Jeanene & Rick Stephens
The News-Gazette
Illinois Public Media
University of Illinois Press
African-American Film Critics Association
Fandor
Brenda Robinson, Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP
Chipman Design Architecture
SAGIndie
Contact
Tammy Forchion
***@4chionlifestyle.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse