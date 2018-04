20 Years Celebrating Films ~ Ebertfest

Roger Ebert created Roger Ebert's Overlooked Film Festival or better known as Ebertfest. This festival is held at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign IL. This place is near Ebert's hometown, Urbana, and h

Roger Ebert created Roger Ebert's Overlooked Film Festival or better known as Ebertfest. Ebert was a TV and Chicago Sun-Times film critic. This festival is held at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign IL. This place is near Ebert's hometown, Urbana and held at the University he was an alumnus. This year celebrates 20 years of Ebertfest. The film festival is set to bring back some great films and panels.The panel discussions and film festival are organized by College of Media at the University of Illinois and his wife Chaz Ebert. This year they are bringing a festival that brings the concept of films that need to be films that give these films and their filmmakers a well-deserved second look. This five-day festival, April 18-22, will bring together film writers, directors, actors, directors, and film lovers.The panel discussions include:Moderated by Claudia PuigHyatt Place Hotel, Lower LevelFRIDAY, APRIL 20, 2018Moderated by Eric PiersonHyatt Place Hotel, Lower LevelFRIDAY, APRIL 20, 2018• 10:15 am – 11:15 amLeveling THE PLAYING FIELD: HOLLYWOOD IN THE TIME OF #MeToo and #TimesUpModerated by Carrie RickeyHyatt Place Hotel, Lower LevelSATURDAY, APRIL 21, 2018• 9:00 am – 10:00 amTHE LUMIÈRE BROTHERS AND THE BIRTH OF CINEMALed by Dr. Richard NeupertHyatt Place Hotel, Lower LevelThis is just for starters for the week. There are six women directors included in appearances for the festival. These women are Ava DuVernay (), Amma Asante (), Julie Dash (), Shari Springer (), Catherine Bainbridge (), and Martha Coolidge (). Other guests include:• Director Andy Davis• Professor Miguel Alcubierre• Gregory Nava• Ruth Ann Harnisch• Kogonada• Andrew Miano• Bill Harnisch• Alloy Orchestra• Shari Springer Berman• Robert Pulcini• Jeff DowdThe film screening schedule for the 20th Anniversary is:PM12 PM4 PM8:30 PM4/20/201812 PM3:30 PM• American Splendor 8:30 PM4/21/201810:30 AM2:30 PM5:30 PM8:30 PM4/22/2018Friday night, April 20, there will be a band, cake, and ice cream on the Plaza at the Virginia Theatre to celebrate the 20th anniversary. Sunday, as is tradition, a musical event will take place after the screening of. This festival will be bringing films from the past to current issues facing the film industry. The festival will honor Egbert and films.