Travel with The PPBoyz ~ Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson
4Chion Lifestyle announces world travelers and authors Pol' Atteu & Patrik Simpson (The PPBoyz) as collaborators with their travel expertise.
Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson enjoy traveling and sharing their great finds, food, and insight to great local treasures. Their first travel location is the beautiful city of Rome Italy. Get the insight to the beautiful oranges in the area. The world tours will continue each month with an exclusive from the travelers.
Pol' Atteu a traveler, high fashion designer, Haute Couture Boutique owner in the heart of Beverly Hills, author, and actor. Patrik Simpson a model, television producer, photographer, author, and actor. The couple, engaged to marry, are parents to SnowWhite Simpson-Atteu, one of the most famous puppies in the world. Will bring the best travel adventures to our leisure lifestyle.
Our official hash tag is #4chionStyle. The following hashtags will be used for travel with 4Chion Lifestyle #PPBoyz #BeverlyHills #TravelTuesday & #TravelThursday. Please connect with Pol' Atteu and patrik Simpson here:
Facebook/Twitter/
PatrikSimpson
PolAtteu
SnowWhite90210
