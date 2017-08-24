News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
1st Annual TONS Celebrity Golf Tournament and Gala
4Chion Lifestyle's coverage at 1st Annual Tons Celebrity Golf Tournament and Gala at Montebello Golf Course in Montebello California. We will be exclusively featured on social media and our website.
Nosotros Youth Programs works with inner city youth ages 13-17 through acting, sketch comedy, improv, dance and music. This encourages strong communication skills, social skills, and self-confidence developing leaders and influencers.
The day begins with breakfast, a golf tournament, red carpet, awards dinner, and comedy show. Guest of honor George Lopez other attendees include:
· Emilo Rivera
· Real Housewives OC Gretchen,
· Rossi & Slade Smiley,
· Love & Hip Hop Apryl Jones
· Fox 11 News Christine Devine,
· Radio Host and Personally - RaqC
· Big Brother 16 - Brittany Martinez
· Hulu's East Los High - Jes Meza
Tickets for the day purchased here https://www.eventbrite.com/
4Chion Lifestyle will bring you the best from Tons. We provide full coverage of the VIP moments, golf tournament, and red carpet coverage. You can connect with 4Chion Lifestyle on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google+, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Flickr for full coverage of the event. The official hash tag is #4ChionStyle.
4Chion Lifestyle brings you the best for our lifestyle. This is your location for beauty, fashion, red carpet, celebrity, and more. 4Chion Lifestyle is an influencer in lifestyle worldwide. Our team is dedicated to bringing the highest quality lifestyle for your best styling, fashion, and beauty needs.
4Chion Lifestyle is a division of 4Chion Marketing. 4Chion Marketing is an experienced marketing firm providing your company with current marketing and public relations services. We focus on your business' ability to continue to grow. 4Chion provides traditional and Internet marketing services for red carpet, celebrity, fashion, and more through extensive knowledge and 15 years of experience. Looking to advertise or sponsor with 4Chion Lifestyle feel free to contact us.
Contact
4Chion Lifestyle
***@4chionmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 24, 2017