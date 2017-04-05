Daniel Alexander To Release New Single "Beautiful"

"Beautiful" to be release on all digital platforms and VEVO April 19th, 2017

Contact

OnlyMattMartinPR

Matt Martin

***@onlymattmartin.com OnlyMattMartinPRMatt Martin

End

-- "Beautiful" is an Electro-Pop record about self empowerment and having the confidence to be yourself in a world that sometimes lacks originality.After facing adversity in a judgmental industry, Daniel wanted to make a statement about who he is and where he's going. "Look at me when I step on the scene, I'm the hottest thing that there be" is the opening line to this upbeat track that will boost your confidence before the infectious chorus hits.A star from birth, Daniel Alexander staged performances on a makeshift stage in his Miami home. He demanded attention with cleverly planned skits and pop culture interpretations often followed by a dramatic rendition of 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina." No one knew then but, Daniel Alexander was molding himself into the ground breaking artist he is today. "My music stems from the deepest and most personal melodies of my untamed mind," explains the half Cuban half El Salvadorian music artist. "As an artist I infuse Pop/Dance music with infectious drum lines and sexually driven lyrics that we can all relate to." Daniel Alexander has noticed big changes in the music industry since he began recording six years ago. In the beginning of his career, producers tried to force him into being a mainstream, cookie cutter pop artist. Fearing his music would lose its identity, Daniel Alexander resolved to remain true to his artistry. "Artists are finally taking a stand against the industry. I, for one, am relieved that I have remained true to my principals. The freedom to express myself is what makes me whole."Love, heartache and triumph are the three main ingredients that inspire Daniel Alexander's songwriting.Daniel Alexander is Managed by Matt Martin of OnlyMattMartinPR."Beautiful" WILL BE AVAILABLE ON ALL DIGITAL MARKETS AND STREAMING LIVE ON VEVO APRIL 19TH, 2017.