 
News By Tag
* Daniel Alexander
* OnlyMattMartin
* Down
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Daniel Alexander Releases New Single "Down"

Coming off his successful EP "Evocative" Daniel Alexander is back with his new single "Down"
 
 
Daniel Alexander "Down"
Daniel Alexander "Down"
NEW YORK - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Daniel Alexander releases his new single "Down." It's a sexually charged song about what happens when lust meets love. It is reminiscent of old school R&B yet, powered by a Pop undertone that is guaranteed to speak to a diverse audience.

A star from birth, Daniel Alexander staged performances on a makeshift stage in his Miami home. He demanded attention with cleverly planned skits and pop culture interpretations often followed by a dramatic rendition of 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina." No one knew then but, Daniel Alexander was molding himself into the ground breaking artist he is today. "My music stems from the deepest and most personal melodies of my untamed mind," explains the half Cuban half El Salvadorian music artist. "As an artist I infuse Pop/Dance music with infectious drum lines and sexually driven lyrics that we can all relate to." Daniel Alexander has noticed big changes in the music industry since he began recording six years ago. In the beginning of his career, producers tried to force him into being a mainstream, cookie cutter pop artist. Fearing his music would lose its identity, Daniel Alexander resolved to remain true to his artistry. "Artists are finally taking a stand against the industry. I, for one, am relieved that I have remained true to my principals. The freedom to express myself is what makes me whole."

Love, heartache and triumph are the three main ingredients that inspire Daniel Alexander's songwriting.

Daniel Alexander is Managed by Matt Martin of OnlyMattMartinPR.

"DOWN" IS NOW AVAILABLE ON ALL DIGITAL MARKETS AND STREAMING LIVE ON VEVO!

http://www.DAlexanderOnline.com

Media Contact
Matt Martin
OnlyMattMartinPR
info@onlymattmartin.com
End
Source:
Email:***@onlymattmartin.com Email Verified
Tags:Daniel Alexander, OnlyMattMartin, Down
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OnlyMattMartinPR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share