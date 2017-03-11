 
Three Langer & Langer Attorneys Featured on Super Lawyers

Recently, three lawyers at Langer & Langer were featured on the Super Lawyers website. Steve Langer, John Schmoll, and Tara Worthley all went through the highly selective, Super Lawyers process.
 
 
VALPARAISO, Ind. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Super Lawyers is known for its stringent selection process, which is why many people use its website to find highly recommended legal representatives. Super Lawyers chooses attorneys from all firm sizes and from more than 70 practice areas throughout the United States.

Those nominated for consideration can neither nominate themselves nor campaign on their own behalf. They are brought to the attention of the Super Lawyers committee by other attorneys who have personally observed the nominees in action and who can attest to their skill and accomplishments. Super Lawyers research staff also performs its own search for lawyers who have earned certain honors or attained impressive results and credentials that indicate a high degree of peer recognition and professional competence.

Super Lawyers considers aspects of the candidate pool based on twelve indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, some of which include trial results, experience, licenses, pro bono work, and honors. The lawyers with the highest point totals from each firm-size categories are compared with each other and then selected. Five percent of the total lawyers in the state are considered for inclusion in Super Lawyers.

Steven Langer has been featured by Super Lawyers since 2008 and was recently mentioned on the Super Lawyers Top 50: 2017 Indiana Super Lawyers List. John F. Schmoll has been selected from 2004 to 2006 and 2008 to 2017. Tara Worthley, who joined the firm in 2005, has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2012 to 2017. Being named a rising star is an even more selective process. Only about 2.5% of the lawyers in Indiana are chosen for that list.

Interested parties can view the Super Lawyers selection process here http://www.superlawyers.com/about/selection_process_detai... for more information. Langer & Langer Attorneys website— http://www.langerandlanger.com/ — can also be seen for more details about each of these accomplished lawyers or to schedule a consultation.

