August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


Attorney Steven Langer Recognized by Best Lawyers® for Medical Malpractice & Personal Injury Work

The Best Lawyers in America© has recognized Attorney Steven Langer of Langer & Langer in Indiana for his work in Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.
 
 
VALPARAISO, Ind. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorney Steven Langer of Langer & Langer in Indiana has been recognized by 24th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© for its 2018 list of annual members. He has earned this recognition in two practice areas: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Attorney Steven Langer has also received Best Lawyers® recognition every year since 2012.

Best Lawyers® is the oldest legal professional peer-review publication in the country and oftentimes is considered to be the most reliable and prestigious. The selection process is coined as Purely Peer Review™ by Best Lawyers®, remarking that a candidate must be nominated by other legal professionals, clients, and third parties that have come to recognize the skills and knowledgeability of the attorney, or an entire law firm. Nominated candidates will be added to voting ballots and background checked by Best Lawyers® to ensure each nominee is within good standing with his or her local bar associations. Earning enough votes earns a selection in that year's edition of The Best Lawyers in America©.

The organization was founded on the belief that "the best lawyers know who the best lawyers are." By relying on the insight of legal professionals to name each year's members, Best Lawyers® hopes to create and maintain an association that makes it simple for clients to recognize and retain trustworthy legal representatives backed by professionalism, ethical behavior, and positive case results for all sorts of cases and claims. It is a great honor for Attorney Steven Langer to be a part of this renowned and nationally-recognized organization.

Inquiring parties can visit the Best Lawyers® profile of Attorney Steven L. Langer for more information about his selection and achievements: https://www.bestlawyers.com/lawyers/steven-l-langer/133038. It is also recommended that interested parties visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/ to learn more about The Best Lawyers in America©.

For parties seeking an Indiana personal injury or medical malpractice attorney to file a plaintiff's claim, legal counsel can be contacted and retained at http://www.langerandlanger.com/.

Media Contact
(219) 464-3246
***@langerlaw.com
